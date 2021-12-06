ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skagit County, WA

County again commits to taking a hard look at its budget

By BRANDON STONE
Skagit Valley Herald
Skagit Valley Herald
 4 days ago
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners was challenged Monday over its plan to raise property taxes, and again committed to work on cuts to county staff and services.

At a public hearing for the 2022 budget, Mount Vernon resident Richard Boyer asked the commissioners not to include a 1% property tax increase in the budget.

The commissioners will vote on the budget — and the included property tax increase — at 11 a.m. Dec. 13.

Boyer said as a retiree who has a fixed income, tax increases strain his budget. He was frustrated the commissioners don’t ask the public before making these decisions.

“Your responsibility is to take care of the things we ask for, but none more than that,” Boyer said.

Commissioner Lisa Janicki responded by saying she and her fellow commissioners are planning in 2022 to identify spending cuts that would take effect in 2023.

Responding to the COVID-19 pandemic has been expensive, and has prompted the county to draw from its reserves. At the same time, adjusting salaries for inflation is driving up salaries and benefits — already the largest portion of the county budget.

Janicki said the commissioners are putting together a strategic plan for 2022 that will take a critical look at staffing costs and the level of services the county offers.

“We will not be able to present a budget like this next year,” she said.

A 1% property tax increase will contribute about $280,000 to the county’s estimated $56 million in general fund revenue in 2022.

