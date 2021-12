[In reply to "He was fixing a dumpster fire. 2-1 versus SCum, and winning NC set the trend for the future (m)" by Barrett777, posted at 20:50:50 12/06/21]. Maybe I’m not making my point clear. We are splitting hairs when comparing Day to two of the best coaches of all time, which in and of itself means he’s doing great. Tress was fixing the dumpster fire in 2001, not in 2003. In his third year Tressel lost a monster game to M with a defending national champ that returned almost everyone. Urban has all sorts of letdowns from 2015-18. Point is you can cherry pick critical points for all of them if you prefer to and this conversation just boils down to the fact that you don’t like Day’s style. And even that I think you’re too broadly assessing it because he fielded a very balanced powerful offense in both previous years.

