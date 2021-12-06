ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knocked Loose announce 2022 Tour Dates w/ Movements, Kublai Khan & Koyo

By Zenae Zukowski
metalinsider.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKnocked Loose have announced 2022 U.S. tour dates with support coming from Movements, Kublai Khan, and Koyo. The trek kicks off on March 31st, 2021 in Nashville, TN and will run through May 8th in Huntington, NY. Tickets go on sale this Friday (10th) at...

metalinsider.net

#Atlanta#Knocked Loose#Fox Theater#Kublai Khan Koyo#Mo Red Flag 04 02#Nc#Fl House#Ga#Az Encore 04 22#Co Ogden#Mi
