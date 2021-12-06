ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Australian Police Are Retiring Their Last Holden Commodores

By Lewin Day, View Lewin Day's Articles
thedrive
thedrive
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Historically, the vast majority of Australian police vehicles were built by Holden and Ford, with a smattering of Mitsubishis and Toyotas thrown in for color. The last 15 years saw all four automakers shut down their factories Down Under, however, and police have slowly been phasing out locally built models since...

www.thedrive.com

Comments / 1

Related
104.1 WIKY

PNG police join Australian effort to calm Solomon Islands unrest

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Police from Papua New Guinea joined an Australian-led effort to help restore calm in the Solomon Islands on Friday, where the capital Honiara was placed under curfew following three days of violent protests in the South Pacific island nation. Some 50 officers from the Royal Papua New...
CHINA
thedrive

Australia Has Had Enough Of Its Dysfunctional MRH90 Helicopters

In an ironic twist, the MRH90 will be superseded by a modern version of the Black Hawk it was supposed to replace. The sorry saga of the NHIndustries MRH90 battlefield utility helicopter in Australian military service is seemingly coming to an abrupt end. The helicopter, known to the Australian Army as the Taipan, after a deadly venomous snake, has proven to be impossible to operate effectively and the government has instead decided to look at replacing it with the UH-60M Black Hawk. Ironically, it was older Black Hawks, among other types, that the MRH90 had originally been intended to supersede, but the program has never been far from trouble since service entry in 2007.
MILITARY
wiltonbulletin.com

Australians Got Drunk More Than Anyone Last Year, Says World's Largest Drug Survey

Australians drank more than people from any other country, according to an annual report by the world’s largest drug survey. Global Drug Survey (GDS), established in 2012, is an independent research organization based in London that runs the annual survey. The group’s research, which covers both legal and illegal intoxicants, does note that “the rates of drug use in this sample are significantly higher when compared to the general population.” Data from 32,022 people from 22 countries were used in the report, with results taken over a period of a few months near the end of the year (next year’s results will cover responses taken from November 2021 to January 2022, for example).
AUSTRALIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australian Police#Ford#Mitsubishis#Toyotas#V8#Vf Series#Chevrolet Ss#The Zb Commodore#Opel
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CarBuzz.com

Tesla Has Clever Plan To Stop Idiots From Blocking Superchargers

As the spread of electric vehicles continues to gain speed across the globe, the electric charging network needs to keep pace with the growing demand. Tesla, the global leader in electric vehicles, has spent millions to expand its supercharging network and the company currently has more than 25,000 supercharging stations across the planet. The EV manufacturer is looking to democratize its superchargers, and in certain regions, you can charge your Porsche Taycan right next to regular Tesla offerings such as the Model 3 and Model S, but some have been experiencing an unpleasant trend in recent times: internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles are blocking charging stations. This act is known as "ICEing", and it has become such an issue in China that Tesla has banded with its customers to come up with an interesting solution.
CARS
thedrive

Toyota’s Building an American EV Battery Plant That’ll Go Live in 2025

It looks like the brand is steaming ahead toward full electrification. Toyota announced on Monday that's it's investing $1.29 billion over the next four years to create a brand new battery plant in North Carolina. Operations are slated to begin at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite in 2025 with four production lines at the start. When it opens, the factory will be able to supply lithium-ion batteries for 200,000 vehicles annually.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
Country
Australia
PC Gamer

US government wants to know why the hell Tesla owners can play videogames while driving now

We said in January that we were impressed by the gaming PC built into the 2021 Tesla Model S, which company chief Elon Musk said is powerful enough to play Cyberpunk 2077. It's accessible from any seat in the car via a wireless controller, and it seems like a nice way to spend time while your car's charging. We assumed, though, that it wouldn't be playable from the driver's seat while the car was moving.
POLITICS
BBC

Danny Hodgson: Perth teenager admits punch attack

A teenager has admitted punching a footballer in Australia, leaving him in a coma. Danny Hodgson, 26, and originally from Cleator Moor in Cumbria, was subjected to an unprovoked attack in September in Perth, where he was living. He fell, hitting his head on the ground and suffering a bleed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
thedrive

World’s First V8-Swapped Tesla Model S Is Officially on the Road

It took about a year, but no one said it'd be easy. It's been almost a year since we heard about Rich Rebuilds' plan to transform an electric Tesla Model S into a gas-guzzling V8 sport sedan. And while the car technically fired up for the first time this past May, it took a lot of polishing (and cutting, and welding) to achieve show-worthy condition—all good things take time, after all.
CARS
thedrive

Mercedes EQS Recalled After 56-Inch Display Allowed TV While Driving

Drivers could also surf the internet while in motion because of the glitch. It was apparent from day one that the colossal 56-inch Hyperscreen in the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS would be a distraction hazard. To nobody but Pikachu's surprise, it has proven to be one, as software errors have allowed passengers to stream TV and access the internet while the car is moving, forcing Mercedes to issue a recall.
CARS
motor1.com

Norton Motorcycles pulls covers off V4 cafe racer prototype

Back in October, 2021, the revived Norton Motorcycles showed off its first new creations: the V4SV Manx and Carbon editions. Claims that the company’s first 1200cc V4 produces 185 bhp and 125 newton-metres (or a hair over 92 pound-feet) of torque sounded promising. It certainly didn’t hurt that the V4SV is awfully easy on the eyes, either.
CARS
thedrive

Toyota OK’s Use of Imperfect Parts to Keep Production Going

Cosmetic defects on parts people won't see are no longer a deal-breaker for the famously quality-focused carmaker. Toyota's defining trait as a carmaker is quality above all else. That kind of absolutism, though, can bring Toyota's production lines to a halt when parts are in short supply like they are in 2021. So, to keep things running, Toyota has finally started using parts with inconsequential defects just to keep production going.
BUSINESS
thedrive

Here’s How Finland Justified Its Decision To Buy 64 F-35 Joint Strike Fighters

The Finnish competition judged the Joint Strike Fighter the most cost-effective option to replace the Hornet. It’s now official: Finland has chosen the F-35A Block 4 multirole fighter to replace its current fleet of 62 upgraded F/A-18C/D “legacy” Hornets. As part of the HX competition, the Nordic country has confirmed that it plans to buy 64 examples of the Joint Strike Fighter, plus armament, training, maintenance, and other services, with deliveries of the jets scheduled to begin in 2025. You can read our previous reporting on the F-35 and HX here.
MILITARY
thedrive

The New Toyota Land Cruiser Looks Better on 35s With Fender Flares

Arctic Trucks knows how to build Toyotas. We've already seen the visual wonders that a good set of steelies can do to the new 300 Series Toyota Land Cruiser. However, the cold weather experts at Arctic Trucks have gone a couple of steps further by introducing the LC300 AT35, a Land Cruiser with 35-inch tires and the fender flares to match.
BUYING CARS
thedrive

Toyota Made Its Key Fob Remote Start Into a Subscription Service

Subscription-based features are taking over the automotive industry—and now they're coming for your key fob. Remember when BMW wanted to charge drivers to use Apple CarPlay? How about the subscription required for the Mercedes EQS's rear-wheel steering functionality in Europe? It turns out that luxury marques aren't the only ones looking to cash in on that sweet, sweet software as a service cash: Toyota has been testing the waters by making the remote start functionality on your proximity key fob part of a larger connected services subscription.
SOFTWARE
bgfalconmedia.com

Japanese professor’s love for teaching lasts beyond retirement

Akiko Kawano Jones, teaching professor emeritus in the Department of World Languages and Cultures at BGSU, has a daily routine of offering a warm, “Ohayo gozaimasu” to her class. She has been instructing students at BGSU in Japanese language and culture since 1983, and has served the university as its director of Asian Studies from 2005 to 2019.
EDUCATION
thedrive

thedrive

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

One-stop shop for all things automotive (car tech, global auto news and vehicle reviews), defense and aviation coverage.

 https://thedrive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy