New economic survey shows higher prices are here to stay

Data: Colorado Business Economic Outlook; Chart: Jacque Schrag/AxiosColorado is expected to exceed pre-pandemic employment levels in 2022, but job growth will come slower than this year.The latest: The Colorado Business Economic Outlook set for release Monday suggests we will no longer rank in the top 10 states for employment growth in 2021 or 2022.What's happening: Three now-familiar factors are contributing to the downshift: Inflation, supply chain delays and worker shortages, according to Rich Wobbekind, a senior economist at the Leeds Business Research Division, which prepares the annual report."You hear the same things over and over again from the broader business...
