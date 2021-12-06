Defense Bill Will Not Require Women to Sign Up for Draft After All

During the upcoming legislative session, Senator Castleberry and I will be introducing Draft Bill 50. Bill Draft 50 states that, “Agricultural land may also be categorized as non-crop land, regardless of the soil classification of the land. If the elevation of the land is greater than one thousand nine hundred and fifty feet above sea level, it has been seeded to perennial vegetation for at least 20 years and used for animal grazing or left unharvested, or if the agricultural land is native grassland.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO