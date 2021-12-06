ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

The 15 Best Christmas Movies to Stream with Your Family

By Jean Bentley and Latifah Muhammad
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gmLjb_0dFi2cL200

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

While it’s much easier to gather with family this year, that doesn’t mean we can’t uphold some well-worn holiday traditions, like settling in on the couch with some hot cocoa to watch Christmas movies . Even if you’re not physically in the room with them, watch parties using integrated apps or Zooms or other virtual meetups means you can still have a collective, shared experience — just over the internet.

And if you are lucky enough to be in the same place as your family, you can spend time with your loved ones and cherish the fact that you’re able to be close to them IRL when so many people cannot be with theirs. If you don’t own a physical copy of your favorite Christmas flick, chances are it’s available to stream online somewhere, whether as a part of one of your existing streaming subscriptions or as a rental on Amazon . We’ve rounded a list of some of our favorites below, including well-worn classics and newer selections.

If your favorites aren’t on this list, chances are they’re available on a multitude of other streaming services — or you can rent them via Amazon Prime , Redbox , or any number of other ways. For more movie guides read our list of the best Blu-rays for $10 , and Criterion Collection Blu-rays to pre-order for the holidays.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” (1946)

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime

What better place to start than with this 1946 Frank Capra Christmas classic, which IndieWire deemed the No. 1 Christmas movie of all time . The plot’s kind of a bummer though — suicidal family man George Bailey (Jimmy Stewart) is so overwhelmed by his problems that it takes the intervention of a guardian angel showing him what life would look like in his hometown of Bedford Falls without him to make him realize just how important he is in so many people’s lives, and how much he needs to stick around.

“Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000)

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime , Vudu , Apple TV

Jim Carrey transforms into the Grinch in this live-action adaptation of a classic Dr. Seuss tale. Directed by Ron Howard, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” finds the revenge-seeking green character going to extreme lengths to ruin Christmas in Whoville. Taylor Momsen, Christine Baranski, Jeffrey Tambor, Molly Shannon, Mindy Sterling, Bill Irwin, and Josh Ryan Evans appear in the film, which is narrated by Anthony Hopkins. If you have cable, “The Grinch” will air on FX on December 11 and 12.

“A Christmas Story” (1983)

Where to Stream: Hulu , HBO Max , Sling TV , Apple TV , Vudu , Amazon Prime

“A Christmas Story” is probably one of the most popular holiday movies of all time. Based on the hilarious work of Jean Shepherd, this ‘80s film follows the holiday hijinks of Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) as he dodges the neighborhood bully and daydreams of the perfect Christmas gift: a Red Rider air rifle. You can watch “A Christmas Story” on most of the major streaming platforms, but it’s also airing on TBS all month long.

“The Polar Express” (2004)

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime , HBO Max

The holidays are the perfect time to take a ride on “The Polar Express.” Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the animated fantasy film is about a boy who sets out on a magical expedition to the North Pole on Christmas Eve, and learns about life and friendships along the journey. Tom Hanks, Daryl Sabara, Eddie Deezen, Nona Gaye, and Peter Scolari are among the cast.

“The Preacher’s Wife” (1996)

Where to Stream: Amazon Prime , Hulu, Vudu

Denzel Washington plays an earthbound angel who helps the pastor of a small-town’s struggling church in this 1996 dramatic comedy directed by Penny Marshall. The all-star cast of “The Preacher’s Wife” includes Whitney Houston, Courtney B. Vance, Jenifer Lewis, Gregory Hines, and Loretta Divine.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” (1989)

Where to Stream: HBO Max, Amazon Prime

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is another Christmas classic from the ‘80s, and the third film in the “National Lampoon’s Vacation” film franchise starring Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo. Written by John Hughes, the comedy centers on Clark Griswold’s (Chase) quest to have the perfect family Christmas. Johnny Galecki, Juliette Lewis, and Randy Quaid are featured in the movie.

“Miracle on 34th Street” (1947)

Where to Stream: Disney+, Hulu ,

Another Christmas classic from the ’40s, the original version of this film follows a man who fills in as Santa at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade — but who is suspected of being mentally ill when he insists to customers that he is the real Santa Claus (going by the name of Kris Kringle doesn’t help). But when a court case puts his identity up for debate, it’s up to nine-year-old believer Susan (Natalie Wood) to convince her skeptical single mother (Maureen O’Hara) that Kris is the real deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVUit_0dFi2cL200

“Babes in Toyland” (1961)

Available On: Disney+

Reportedly Annette Funicello’s favorite of all her films , the 1961 musical was based on Victor Herbert’s 1903 operetta of the same name and starred the actress as nursery rhyme heroine Mary Contrary, who’s about to marry her sweetheart Tom Piper (Tommy Sands). But their walk to the altar might be canceled thanks to the villainous Barnaby (Ray Bolger), who wants to ruin the wedding and force Mary to marry him instead.

Note: This is not to be confused with the 1934 Laurel and Hardy version, or the 1986 made-for-TV version starring Drew Barrymore, Pat Morita, and Keanu Reeves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06SEBJ_0dFi2cL200

“Home Alone” (1990)

Where to Stream: Disney+, Amazon Prime

Want to feel old? Macaulay Culkin turned 40 in 2020 — but the Gen Xers and Millennials who grew up with this Christmas classic have already come to terms with the fact that they’re not that young anymore. But the fact remains that this film, starring Culkin as an eight-year-old who is accidentally left behind when his entire extended family goes on a vacation to Paris — and then must fight off burglars — has been a holiday classic since its debut 31 years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wJq4O_0dFi2cL200

“The Muppet Christmas Carol” (1992)

Where to Stream: Disney+

This ’90s movie has become a Christmas classic alongside so many other revered films. “The great Michael Caine plays Scrooge with all of the gravitas of a Shakespearean actor in this joyous remake of the Charles Dickens classic, except his scene partners are all puppets,” wrote IndieWire’s Jude Dry. “Caine understood the comedic possibilities of juxtaposing his dour Scrooge with a gaggle of squawking Muppets, and he was right. Brilliantly casting Gonzo and Rizzo the Rat as odd couple narrators, director Brian Henson delivered a smart and accessible joy ride of a film that introduced a generation of kids to the Christmas classic.”

“Little Women” (2019)

Where to Stream: Starz , Hulu , Amazon Prime

You might not find it on your typical list of Christmas movies, but “Little Women” hits the mark for a family-friendly holiday film. Aside from taking place during Christmas, the film follows the story of four March sisters, played by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen. Greta Gerwig wrote and directed the 2019 film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s timeless novel. You also might like the 1994 version of “Little Women” with Winona Ryder , Kirsten Dunst, Claire Danes, Trini Alvarado, Susan Sarandon, and Christian Bale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uLkTK_0dFi2cL200

“The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993)

Where to Stream: Disney+, Amazon Prime

In a way, Tim Burton’s spooky holiday classic is the perfect Christmas movie, in that it follows long-legged Jack Skellington as he tries to get the residents of Halloween Town excited about Christmas — and time has moved so strangely since the pandemic started that plenty of people began decorating for Christmas before Halloween. The stop-motion animated feature has a score by Danny Elfman (who also provided Jack’s singing voice), and also lands on IndieWire’s list of the 20 best holiday movies .

“The Santa Clause” (1994)

Where to Stream: Disney+

Like many movies on this list, the basic premise of “The Santa Clause” is kind of disturbing. Tim Allen accidentally kills Santa and then has to assume his identity? Weird! And terrifying when re-cut as a horror movie . But it’s true — Allen plays a divorced dad who is magically transported to the North Pole with his son following a Christmas Eve mishap, where he’s told that he will have to take Santa’s place before next Christmas. Scott tries to write it off as a crazy dream, but when he starts to put on weight and grow a white beard he realizes that the experience probably wasn’t a dream after all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MmOxJ_0dFi2cL200

“Elf” (2003)

Where to Stream: Starz

Chances are you can quote several lines from “Elf” even if you haven’t actually seen the movie, and that’s because the comedy came out at the height of Will Ferrell’s popularity and very quickly made its way to the pop culture lexicon. Ferrell stars as Buddy, a human raised as an elf at the North Pole who sets out on a journey to find his birth father (and coincidentally spread Christmas cheer to a bunch of cynical New Yorkers in the process). Wrote William Earl in IndieWire’s list of the 20 best Christmas movies of all time, “The adorably clueless Buddy the Elf experiences New York City through the eyes of a 6’3″ child; hilarious set pieces like revolving doors, maple syrup, and telephones are a prime showcase for the comedian’s infectious charm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K6J25_0dFi2cL200

“Happiest Season”

Where to Stream: Hulu

“Happiest Season” might not have debuted to universal critical acclaim — IndieWire’s Jude Dry wrote that it has “a lackluster script that offers little in the way of surprise or delight.” But the rom-com, about a woman (Kristen Stewart) who plans to propose when she goes home with her girlfriend (Mackenzie Davis) for Christmas only to discover that her girlfriend isn’t out to her family yet, has an appealing cast (Dan Levy and Aubrey Plaza in particular) and is filled with the same familiar tropes that make all those made-for-TV Christmas movies so eminently watchable. If you’re burned out on existing holiday cheer, you could certainly do much worse.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Netflix’s ‘The Power of the Dog’ and Disney’s ‘The Last Duel’ Rocket to Top of Home Viewing Charts

Instant hits: Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” and Ridley Scott’s “The Last Duel,” both midweek additions for home viewing, have already hit number one on their first day in release, care of the two charts that most quickly gauge audience response. Though the films — one a Netflix heavy-hitter hot off a limited theatrical run, the other a Disney holdover that fared poorly in its theatrical-only release — are totally separate cases, each is significant. And they also share a surprising element that partly suggests why they had instant success. Netflix has produced a steady supply of awards-pursuing titles...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Harlem’: Here’s How You Can Watch the Amazon Prime Series for Free

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. No need to leave the couch to travel to “Harlem.” The comedy series from “Girls Trip” creator Tracey Oliver, about four stylish and ambitious 20-something girlfriends navigating life in New York City’s mecca of Black culture, premiered on Amazon Prime Video December 3. Meagan Good stars as Camille, a young anthropology professor at Columbia who, despite her extensive knowledge of cultures around the world, has...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

The 15 Best Screenplays to Buy on Amazon

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. OKPicture this: You’re curled up with your favorite book that also happens to be your favorite movie. Spending more time at home last year resulted in an uptick in book sales, and film screenplays are a unique way for cinephiles to dive deep into their favorite films. Reading a screenplay can be an exercise in imagination, and an opportunity to see a film through the...
SHOPPING
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Sarandon
Person
Macaulay Culkin
Person
Trini Alvarado
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Fans Need to Watch This Awesome Netflix Movie ASAP

Netflix might not have Yellowstone, but there's a movie that might fill the void. There's sadly no sign that the Paramount Network show will ever come to the streaming platform, given that it's currently streaming on Peacock and its spinoffs are set for Paramount+. However, there's a movie currently in Netflix's catalog that Yellowstone fans should watch the next time they're itching for a movie night. That movie is Wind River.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Movies#Christmas Story#Christmas Elf#Christmas Vacation#Irl#Amazon#Criterion Collection Blu
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This twisted Netflix psychological horror movie has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals are here and you won’t believe how good they are! As we’ve documented on several occasions now, 2021’s lucrative book-to-TV-and-movie adaptation train keeps rolling right along — powered by our incessant need for new streaming content, as well as source material for the big-budget theatrical fare we all enjoy. One of the best recent examples of this is Fever Dream, a Netflix original movie that was just added to the streamer last month. It’s based on Samanta Schweblin’s novel of the same name. And it’s in line with a trend we continue to see...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lacey Chabert Shares Feelings About Her Hallmark Christmas Movie Airing Right After Her Sister’s Unexpected Death

Lacey Chabert has been a staple of Hallmark’s popular Christmas movie lineup for years, but this year the release of her annual holiday movie was a bit more bittersweet. In the past week, Chabert lost her sister Wendy unexpectedly. The timing came just a few days before Christmas at Castle Hart premiered. Now, the Hallmark star has opened up about the movie airing as her family has been grieving.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
CNET

Netflix codes: A hidden trick to finding a new binge-worthy show or movie

Netflix has so many TV shows, movies and documentaries. You name it and it's probably in the streaming service's massive library. Not to mention Netflix's growing list of binge-worthy original shows like Bridgerton, Stranger Things, The Crown, Shadow and Bone, Squid Game and Mindhunter. With a seemingly endless list of content to choose from, you can easily spend more time scrolling through recommendations than actually watching something.
TV SHOWS
WWD

10 New Movies to Stream in December 2021

Click here to read the full article. A long list of new films will be available to stream this month. Netflix is adding a host of new films to its offerings in December, including the highly anticipated dark comedy, “Don’t Look Up,” which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence as astronomers who go on an aggressive media tour to get the world to care about an approaching comet that will destroy Earth.More from WWDPhotos From the 'House of Gucci' New York Premiere Red CarpetA Close Look at 'Bottega Green'Photos from the 'Eternals' Press Tour The streaming service will also debut two films...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
IndieWire

7 New Netflix Shows in December and the Best Reasons to Watch

1. “The Witcher” Season 2 (available December 17) Why Should I Watch? It’s been two years since Henry Cavill cast his spell on the world, and the titular Witcher’s long-awaited return to Netflix is finally upon us. I’m going to be honest: I do not remember much about this show. Twenty-four months — especially these past 24 months — is a long time, and I have yet to find the precious eight hours required for my rewatch. But I think that’s OK? What made “The Witcher” work so well was a beguiling combination of palpable enthusiasm (courtesy of Cavill, who f’n...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
MOVIES
IndieWire

Recommendation Machine: ‘Love and Anarchy’ Gleefully Upends the Typical TV Workplace Romance

Welcome to Recommendation Machine, your daily IndieWire destination for TV suggestions of what to watch. Each weekday, we’ll offer up a series we think should be on your viewing radar. Though most of the shows included here are recent offerings from networks and streaming services, this will also be a place to take a look at different chapters in TV history readily available for anyone looking to immerse themselves in an ever-expanding medium. As everyone with even a passing connection to TV will have happily told you for the better part of the last decade, there are too many shows. They’ll...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy