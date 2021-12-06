ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armed robber bound victim to chair in his Walla Walla home, led police on foot chase

By Dylan Carter
 4 days ago
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police chased down and arrested a robbery suspect accused of binding his victim to a chair at his home, placing a bag over his head, stealing a truck and attempting to ditch a semi-automatic weapon during his attempt to flee.

According to an alert from the Walla Walla Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Family Mart Convenience Store at 5 W Morton St on Dec. 5 after a man reported that he was robbed at his home.

Once they arrived, he told officers that he called from the store because his phone was stolen by robbers. He stated that a pair of male suspects arrived at his residence to confront him and accuse him of having inappropriate interactions with a woman who was staying at his home.

They allegedly pointed guns at him, bound him to a chair, put a bag over his head and stole various items including his wallet, cash, phone, and car.

The victim says he eventually broke free of his constraints after they left his home and went to the store for help. He claims that he knows one of the suspects, but not the other.

Around 1:00 p.m., a Walla Walla police officer spotted one of the suspects in a vehicle at a traffic stop near Prospect Ave. The suspect, who was identified as Christopher Michael Crump, ran from police on foot.

An officer observed him chucking various items from his person including a semi-automatic handgun, which was later recovered by police.

The pursuit ended on the 300-block of Prospect Ave, where he was taken into custody and searched. Officers recovered bullets from Crump’s pockets that matched the caliber of the weapon he tossed.

Crump was booked into the Walla Walla County Jail on a plethora of outstanding charges including Robbery to the first degree, Assault to the first degree, theft of a motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm to the first degree, unlawful imprisonment, intimidating a witness and theft to the second degree.

Additionally, Crump was free during the pre-trial process for outstanding crimes. He allegedly cut his ankle monitors recently, and now faces even more charges for his previous crimes.

UPDATE: Police find missing Lewiston girl, 36-year-old suspect in custody

UPDATE 6:56 p.m. on 12/7/21: The man at the center of an AMBER Alert is in custody. Washington State Patrol said on Tuesday the teen who he was with is okay. WSP said a caller reported seeing the Chevy Trailblaze that matched the description of the one in the AMBER Alert at Highway 27 and Pines Road near Valley Way. Troopers found the SUV near Trent and Pines. They said they tried to make a traffic stop but the SUV drove off.
WASHINGTON STATE
