The Urban Meyer era with the Jacksonville Jaguars has been a dumpster fire, to say the least, but he took it to a new low with some recent staff meetings. Using assistant coaches as a scapegoat is nothing new. Recently, Matt Rhule fired Joe Brady in an attempt to get some of the heat for the Panthers’ failed season off of him. The same happened in New York when Joe Judge fired Jason Garrett, who was the offensive coordinator with the Giants. Urban Meyer, however, decided to take it a step further.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO