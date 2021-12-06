How to get help with your heating bill this year

RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) – Cold days and cold nights are just around the corner. It means an increase in heating bills for many. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now accepting applications for its energy assistance program.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program gives energy companies a one-time payment directly. The payment would be $300, $400 or $500, depending on the energy provider.

Eligible households may qualify to receive an automated payment for the 2021-2022 LIEAP season if a member of the household:

Is age 60 or older or a person with a disability receiving services through the Division of Aging and Adult Services , Currently receives Food and Nutrition Services and Received LIEAP during the 2020-2021 season.

If you fall under those categories, you are automatically enrolled in the program and don’t have to do anything.

If your household has a person age 60 or older or with a disability receiving DAAS services who and they did not receive notice of an automated payment, you can apply by phone by calling your local Department of Social Services office, online, or you can mail/fax in a paper application.

Anyone not falling into those groups can start applying for the LIEAP program on Jan. 3. The application program closes March 31 or until funds run out. To be eligible you must:

Have at least one U.S. citizen or non-citizen who meets the eligibility criteria

Have income equal to or less than 130% of the federal poverty limit

Have resources, such as saving and checking accounts and cash on hand, at or below $2,250 (resources will not be counted for 2021-2022 LIEAP season)

Be responsible for their heating cost

You can apply online through the ePASS portal at epass.nc.gov , by calling your local DSS office or by submitting a paper application through mail, fax or dropping it off at you local DSS office.

