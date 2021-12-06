Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey will miss rest of season with torn pectoral muscle – The Denver Post

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens have nominated quarterback Lamar Jackson for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, the team said Thursday. “The award is presented each year to an NFL player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition,” the Ravens said in a Tweet. The Art Rooney Award was established in 2014 and is given annually by the NFL to honor outstanding sportsmanship. Each NFL team nominates one player during the season, and the winner is chosen by a vote of the NFL players. Jackson, who entered the NFL in 2018, has built a reputation as a star player with a respectful demeanor. “He knows he’s great, but he’s humble,” Mayor Brandon Scott said of Jackson last month. “He says, ‘Yes, ma’am, no, ma’am. Yes, sir, no, sir.’ It’s that humble, gritty, grimy, never-giving-up spirit that he has,” he said. “That’s why Baltimore loves him.” The winner of the award will receive a trophy and a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of the winner’s choosing.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO