CPW Begins Wildlife Surveys From Low-Altitude Helicopter – CBS Denver

Cover picture for the article(CBS4) – On Dec. 6, Colorado Parks and Wildlife started low-altitude helicopter flights to count deer and elk. The flights are typically planned for December or January....

Help Us Jet Stream! – CBS Denver

DENVER(CBS4)- Colorado is not alone in the dangerously dry pattern locked in place over much of the country. The weekly drought monitor is out and it show Colorado and most of the western half of the country are feeling the effects of this no-moisture season!. The primary reason most of...
DENVER, CO
‘Skittish’ Elk And Other Animals Are Using Wildlife Underpasses Installed In Conjunction With I-25 South Gap Project – CBS Denver

(CBS4) – Bears, elk and other animals are already using the wildlife underpasses along Interstate 25 between Colorado Springs and Denver. The installation of these underpasses were in collaboration with CDOT through the I-25 South Gap project. The wildlife mitigation system includes four new wildlife underpasses and one refurbished one....
DENVER, CO
Helicopter Helps Repair Damaged I-70 Through Glenwood Canyon – CBS Denver

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Helicopters helped with repairs along Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon on Tuesday. The Colorado Department of Transportation used the aircraft to install rock slide prevention fences. Several mudslides came tumbling down the canyon and onto I-70 over the summer, damaging the fences. The mud and...
DENVER, CO
Colorado Bobcat Hunts For Next Meal – CBS Denver

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Video shared by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife shows a bobcat stalking its next meal. The video was originally captured by Instagram user @ferbozaphoto in Boulder. The account states photographer says he’s watched the animal since it was very young. “I am so proud...
BOULDER, CO
Ranger Shot By Suspect Outside Rocky Mountain National Park – CBS Denver

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday morning outside Rocky Mountain National Park at the east entrance from Estes Park. One of those injured was a National Park Service law enforcement ranger. That shooting happened about 10:15 a.m. involving the ranger and...
ESTES PARK, CO
Winter wildlife closures to begin on Bridger-Teton

WESTERN Wyo. (KIFI) – The Bridger-Teton National Forest is stressing the importance of winter wildlife closure areas. Beginning Wednesday, all the winter closure areas are in effect except areas north of the Gros Ventre Road on the Jackson and Blackrock Ranger Districts. Closures for those will begin December 15. Designated...
Colorado Doctor Predicts Omicron Variant Will Come To Colorado, Explains What We Have Learned So Far – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – While experts worldwide continue to study the potential impact of the omicron variant, the first U.S. case was detected Wednesday in California. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with health authorities in California, confirmed the case was detected in a traveler who returned from South Africa on Nov. 22.
COLORADO STATE
NOAA Outlook For Early December Keeps Colorado Warm And Dry – CBS Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – NOAA released their outlook for the first two weeks of December on Saturday and if you’re hoping for a change to the recent dry and warm weather pattern then you’ll be disappointed. With Colorado’s worsening drought conditions we can only hope that there’s something in the pipeline to make this outlook end up being wrong.
COLORADO STATE
Colorado Weather: 1 to 3 Feet Of Snow Possible For Some Mountains

DENVER(CBS)- Colorado’s next storm will be the biggest of the season for some of the northern and western mountains. There is a Winter Storm Watch posted for Wednesday afternoon thru Friday Afternoon. Credit CBS4 The storm system will begin to drop snow across the mountains on Wednesday afternoon and continue for almost 48 hours! The extended duration of the snow is in part the reason for the large amounts on the western slope. Credit CBS4 The bulk of the moisture will hit the western slope but, there will be some snow that pushes east into the plains. The numbers on the graphic below are only estimates from one model and are likely to change. Credit CBS4 Snow should start over the Denver metro area early in the morning on Friday. Credit CBS4 At this point, it is still looking like amounts will be light over the Denver metro area and eastern plains. Credit CBS4 The chance for 1 to 3 inches over the Mile High City should end our no snow streak which is now sitting at 230 days. (source: CBS)  
COLORADO STATE
Colorado mountain town hoping for snow to improve visitor experience

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Kimberly Knox has been in the area for more than three decades. In that time, the experienced hiker turned her hobby into a profession, opening up Georgetown Outdoor Discovery, where she hosts guided hiking and snowshoeing tours. “In Clear Creek County we hike year-round, whether it’s...
COLORADO STATE
Dog Rescued From Denver Lake After Falling Through Thin Layer Of Ice

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters responded to a small lake at the Park Hill golf course on Saturday morning after a dog fell through a thin layer of ice. (credit: CBS) Denver fire officials say the dog was rescued, and there were no other injuries. (credit: CBS) The Denver metro area received its first measurable amount of snow this week. With the snow came frigid temperatures on Saturday morning. (credit: CBS) However, those frigid temperatures are expected to evaporate as the weekend continues with temperatures climbing into the 50s and 60s for many areas by Sunday.
DENVER, CO

