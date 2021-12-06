ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nacogdoches, TX

10-Year-Old Shoots 13-Year-Old Relative in Face While Playing With Unattended Gun in Bedroom

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

They'd been shooting a gun under adult supervision earlier in the day, according to family...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 11

Black_USMC
4d ago

This article reads unattended shouldn't it read unsecured? looks like it's being payed down from the media to the sheriff since instead of charges they offered tips on safety

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Nacogdoches, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Nacogdoches, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Everytown For Gun Safety
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
653K+
Followers
73K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy