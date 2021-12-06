ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Emmett Till's Family Informed Justice Department Has Concluded Probe Spurred By Book

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Carolyn Donham is quoted in "The Blood of Emmett Till" by Timothy B. Tyson saying that she lied about Till grabbing her, whistling and making sexual...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Southern Poverty Law Center

Emmett Till Investigation: Closure of probe into lynching of 14-year-old Black boy demonstrates lack of justice

The U.S. Department of Justice this week closed a reopened investigation into the murder of Emmett Till without filing new charges. Our criminal justice system has never been able to provide justice in the tragic death of Till, who was just 14 years old when he was brutally murdered by white supremacists in Mississippi on Aug. 28, 1955.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Stop the Steal Organizer Ali Alexander Is Cooperating With Capitol Riot Committee

Ali Alexander, one of the key organizers behind the rallies promoting Donald Trump’s lies about election fraud, is cooperating with the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. He is slated to be deposed before the committee Thursday and has promised to hand over to lawmakers documents relating to the rallies he helped plan, including the gathering on Jan. 6 itself that preceded the storming of the Capitol building. He wrote in his opening statement to the committee, “Anyone who suggests I had anything to do with the unlawful activities on Jan. 6 is wrong. They’re either mistaken or lying… While I was actively trying to de-escalate events at the Capitol and end the violence and lawlessness, it’s important to note that certain people were nowhere to be found.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmett Till
Person
Roy Bryant
wutqfm.com

Family of Emmett Till reacts to DOJ closing investigation into his murder

(NEW YORK) — In a report shared with the family of Emmett Till, the Justice Department said that it had concluded that the investigation into the 14-year-old’s murder and decided the case should be closed without a new federal prosecution. While the department and the FBI called Till’s murder “one...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi Investigation#Department Of Justice#The Associated Press#Fbi#Ap#Look#Jet
Washington Post

Justice Dept. closes Emmett Till investigation without filing charges

The Justice Department has closed the latest federal investigation into the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till in rural Mississippi, a case that horrified the country and galvanized the civil rights movement. Till, a Black 14-year-old visiting from Chicago, was murdered after he was accused of whistling at and making sexual...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Emmett Till case being closed by DOJ guarantees no one will pay for his lynching

For decades, if not centuries, Americans have persisted in the belief that the South is separate and distinct from the rest of the country. It’s commonly held that the politics that have governed the region, the atrocities that have happened there and the inadequate responses to those atrocities belong to the South and the South alone. But the widespread racism that allowed Emmett Till’s killers to escape accountability is one of many reasons we can dismiss such a belief as fantastical.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WLOX

Justice Dept. reportedly closes Emmett Till case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Justice Department has closed its second investigation into the killing of Emmett Till, CNN reports. The case was re-opened in 2017 when Carolyn Bryant Donham admitted she lied when she claimed that the 14-year-old Till grabbed her, whistled and made sexual advances. Till was killed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
104.1 WIKY

Family pleads with US attorney general for better treatment of Ghislaine Maxwell during trial

(NEW YORK) — Ghislaine Maxwell’s siblings have written to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, appealing for “immediate improvements” to her treatment by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. Marshals Service and urging Garland “in the interest of justice and common humanity to change the shocking daily regime which Ghislaine is subject to during her trial.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
653K+
Followers
73K+
Post
691M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy