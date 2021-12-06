Holiday trash, recycling and extra leaf & brush collection

NEWS RELEASE

The last call for curbside leaf and brush collection for 2021 began today, Dec. 6, and runs through Friday, Dec. 10, for KCMO residents who live in the Central Region. That same bell starts ringing for Southland residents on Monday, Dec. 13 through Dec. 17. This extra leaf and brush curbside collection runs Dec. 20-24 for Northland residents.

Since the Christmas and New Year's holiday’s fall on Saturdays this year, there are no scheduled delays in trash, recycling and bulky pickup services. This means that while our administrative offices are closed on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, our trucks will roll through your neighborhoods as usual.

That's not the only good news this year because our final no-tag week starts on Dec. 27 and ends on Dec. 31. During this week, KCMO residents may place up to 12 bags of trash out for crews to collect. Each bag must weigh under 40 pounds, must not contain any leaf and brush, hazardous waste or bulky items. This free service is provided to reduce the burden of trash accumulated during the holidays. Just keep in mind that not all those items have to end up in our landfill.

Before the holidays, think green and try to reduce household holiday trash. Donate used items such as electronics, toys, furniture, etc., to local charities. If you have too many decorations or artificial trees, please donate those as well. Strands of lights are not recyclable in your curbside collection, but the City’s three drop-off recycling centers will take those. Our recycling drop-off centers also take glass, plastics 1 – 7, scrap metal, books, paper, cardboard, gift boxes and aluminum. They are open Wednesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Did you buy a real tree this Christmas? Once all the lights and decorations are removed, that tree can be disposed of for free at one of our three drop-off leaf and brush centers on Saturdays until Jan. 15, 2022. Trees can also be dropped off Monday through Friday, but there is a $5 fee during the week.

Please remember most gift wrap and all tissue paper can’t be recycled. Here are a few sustainable alternatives when giving gifts this year:

Consider reusable bags and gift boxes.

Display gifts in a basket lined with decorative clothes or hand towels.

Wrap gifts in fabric scraps, which can then be re-used.

Use plain paper bags and let your kids get creative with some of their artwork.

For more information on any of our drop-off locations or any of the above info, please visit KCMO.gov/trash.

Media can contact Maggie Green, Media Relations Manager, at 816-379-6562.