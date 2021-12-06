ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Mexico Auto Output, Exports Fall Again on Semiconductor Shortage

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican automotive production and exports fell for the fifth month running in November, figures from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday, as ongoing shortages of semiconductors put the brakes on the industry. Mexican automotive production plunged by 20.25% from November 2020 to 248,960 vehicles,...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Exclusive look inside Texas semiconductor plant pounded by chip shortage

Shawn Slusser, Infineon Technologies Senior Vice President, told FOX Business it’s an "exciting," but "stressful time" for the semiconductor plant in Texas as the world deals with a chip shortage. "It’s really an exciting time. It’s also a pretty stressful time, I have to admit, because we’re trying to...
TEXAS STATE
investing.com

Toyota halts production at 2 Japan factories due to supply shortage

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp has halted production at two factories in Japan due to a supply shortage, a spokesperson told Reuters on Thursday. The stoppage means that Toyota cannot return to normal operations in December as it had originally planned. The automaker had previously said that it hoped to...
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

Nissan executive expects semiconductor shortage to continue until mid-2022

(Reuters) – Japanese carmaker Nissan’s Chief Operating Officer Ashwani Gupta expects supply chain constraints and the global semiconductor shortage to continue until at least mid-2022, he said on Tuesday. “The pandemic has really disrupted the supply chain around the world and (the) automotive industry has been impacted much more than...
BUSINESS
just-auto.com

China’s auto industry steps up export drive

China’s automotive industry has stepped up its efforts to expand into global markets, with many local vehicle manufacturers having doubled their overseas sales this year even as the domestic Chinese market continues to stagnate. The Chinese vehicle market’s explosive two decade-long growth has come to a halt after peaking...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#On Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#Mexico Auto Output#Reuters#Mexican#General Motors Co#Inegi Data#Ina
Benzinga

Flora Growth To Export Its Two Cannabis Brands To Mexico And Spain

Cannabis producer Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) announced on Thursday that its Flora Beauty division has received initial orders for its Mind Naturals and Awe CBD skincare brands. The Miami and Toronto-based company said first orders would be exported to Mexico and Spain in December of 2021. Evergreen CBD has issued...
ECONOMY
Seeking Alpha

Unit Auto Sales Struggle As Shortages Continue

Sales of light vehicles totaled 12.9 million at an annual rate in November, down slightly from a 13.0 million pace in October. Sales of light vehicles totaled 12.9 million at an annual rate in November, down slightly from a 13.0 million pace in October. The November result was the sixth consecutive month below the 16 to 18 million range, matching the six-month span from March through August 2020 (see first chart). Sales are about 25 percent below the five-year average rate of 17.2 million through December 2019. Weak auto sales is largely a result of component shortages that have limited production, resulting in plunging inventory and surging prices.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Daimler Truck Pegs Revenue Loss From Semiconductor Shortage in Billions

The global semiconductor shortage will cost billions in lost revenue for soon-to-be-independent Daimler Truck, and the situation is likely to continue into 2022, CEO Martin Daum told a German newspaper. In comments to Automobilwoche reported on Sunday, Daum said the chip shortage would be a significant financial hit. "It is...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Nissan
101.9 KELO-FM

South Korea factory output falls at fastest pace since May 2020 on auto chip shortage

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s factory output in October shrank at its sharpest pace in nearly 1-1/2 years, government data showed on Tuesday, as global chip shortages continued to weigh on car production. Industrial output last month unexpectedly fell by a seasonally adjusted 3.0% month-on-month, Statistics Korea data showed, following...
RETAIL
thedetroitbureau.com

U.S. Commerce Chief: Country at “Inflection Point” in Semiconductor Shortage

The U.S. must get “serious” about rebuilding its semiconductor manufacturing sector, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was set to tell business leaders during a visit to Detroit Monday. The U.S. is at an “inflection point,” Raimondo said, and can no longer depend on foreign sources for the critically needed chips that...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Lowest October UK car output since 1956 amid chip shortage

LONDON (Reuters) - British car output fell by an annual 41.4% last month to its lowest October level since 1956 as the global lack of semiconductor chips and a plant closure hit the sector, according to a trade industry body. A total of 64,729 cars rolled off British production lines,...
ECONOMY
Truth About Cars

Despite Automaker Profits, It Was Another Rough Year for Suppliers

When the pandemic convinced practically every industry to press pause in 2020, supply chains became so crippled that just getting sectors of commerce rebooted became a challenge in itself. It was the business equivalent of a twenty-car pileup, with the automotive industry being hit particularly hard due to the complexity of its own supply lines. While the following year represented an improvement, production failed to stabilize to pre-pandemic levels.
ECONOMY
Boston Globe

Confidence falls again

Business confidence in Massachusetts fell for the fourth straight month as employers fretted about a surge in COVID-19 cases, supply chain woes, and signs of sharp inflation. Associated Industries of Massachusetts reported on Wednesday that its Business Confidence Index fell to 57.9 in November, down a half of a point from October. Logistics concerns were cited by several businesses as top of mind, with one of the 155 respondents to the latest poll saying they are turning away customers because they can’t ensure delivery times and another complaining that they expect supply-chain disruptions to continue until late 2022. While all readings above 50 indicate a mood that is generally more positive than negative, the index is now at its lowest point since March. Large companies tended to be more bullish about the future than small companies, and businesses north of Boston remained significantly more positive than those in other locations. Before trending downward, the index had reached its highest point for the year in July at 65.6 following a widespread lifting of COVID-19 business restrictions and the widespread availability of vaccinations in late spring. — JON CHESTO.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Volkswagen Expects Chip Supply to Be Challenging at Least Until End-H1

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen on Wednesday said tight chip supply would continue to pose challenges to Europe's largest carmaker during at least the first half of 2022, while next year as a whole should show a slight improvement. "The Volkswagen Group is still doing everything in its power to minimize...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

Toyota announces site for its first U.S. battery plant

Toyota is doubling down on its electric vehicle ambitions with the building of a $1.3 billion battery production plant in North Carolina, its first such facility in the U.S. The Japanese automaker announced the plan on Monday, December 6, revealing that it will build the plant in the Greensboro-Randolph area about 80 miles northeast of Charlotte.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Stellantis CEO Says Company Being 'Forced' To Make Electric Vehicles

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) released its Model S in June 2012. Over the years, the company has watched its production and deliveries numbers rise along with its share price. Leading automotive companies such as Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) are investing heavily in electric vehicles to take on Tesla.
BUSINESS
yaleclimateconnections.org

General Motors to manufacture electric car battery cells in U.S.

For more than a year, a shortage of semiconductor chips has been holding up car production. And automakers want to make sure the same problem won’t happen with electric car batteries. Like the chips, most battery cells are made abroad. But as U.S. automakers go electric, they want to develop...
ECONOMY
arcamax.com

Stellantis, Foxconn to develop chips as carmaker seeks software revenue

The maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks said Tuesday it will partner with iPhone contract manufacturer Foxconn Technology Group to design purpose-built semiconductors to support Stellantis NV and other customers as the transatlantic automaker expects to earn $22.5 billion (20 billion euro) in revenue from software-enabled product offerings and subscriptions by 2030.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy