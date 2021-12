If not the best, Chicago Bulls have surely been one of the best team in the NBA 2021-22 Season. With the inclusion of DeMar DeRozan, Alex Caruso, Lonzo Ball and Nikola Vucevic since the start of the previous season, the Bulls have formed a team around Zach LaVine after enduring a tough end in the 2020-21 season, wherein they could not make it into the playoffs. With the likes of DeMar DeRozan especially, the Bulls seem to have equipped themselves with a new marquee scorer.

