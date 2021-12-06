Bergan boys knock off No. 5 St. Mary's

BATON ROUGE – In her first crack at leading LSU (6-1) against a ranked opponent, Head Coach Kim Mulkey led the Tigers to a victory over No. 14 Iowa State (7-1) Thursday evening in the PMAC, 69-60. The pair of Alexis Morris and Khalya Pointer was excellent tonight as the Tigers handed the Cyclones their first loss of the season. The dynamic duo fed off of each other’s play as they were dishing out multiple assists to each other. Morris was lights out shooting as she finished with a career-high 25 points, including a 5-for-7 performance from behind the arc, while also notching four boards and two assists. Pointer finished the game with 20 points, seven assists, and six rebounds.

IOWA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO