High School

Bergan boys knock off No. 5 St. Mary's

By RANDY SPEER Sports Editor
Fremont Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bergan boys secured an early resume-boosting win, fending off Class D-2 No. 5 St. Mary’s 67-61 Saturday. “When it came down to it in the fourth quarter, those kids really competed,” said Bergan coach Ryan Mlnarik. “We were at our best defensively at the end of the night.”....

fremonttribune.com

