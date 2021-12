Since you’re on an uncharted planet in Icarus, you’ll have to contend with wild animals, as well as changes in the weather. To be fair, though, the whole mechanic seems a bit odd. Imagine wearing a high-tech Envirosuit for space exploration, and yet you’re at the mercy of mother nature whenever there’s a slight drizzle. In any case, here’s our Icarus guide to help you build a shelter so you can survive exposure to the elements.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO