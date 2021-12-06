ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage Company Fires Hundreds Of Employees On Zoom Call

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CEO of a startup mortgage company is getting...

newyork.cbslocal.com

CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom call: ‘Your employment is terminated, effective immediately’

The chief executive of a US-based digital mortgage lending company fired 900 people on a Zoom call ahead of the holiday season, it has been reported.About 15 per cent of the company’s employees in the US and India were abruptly laid off as part of the cost-cutting exercise, Vishal Garg, the head of Better.com, can be heard saying in the video call that reportedly took place last week. A recording of the call, which has not been verified, was widely shared on YouTube. “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid...
CEO announces hundreds of layoffs in bizarre Zoom call

CEO Vishal Garg (pictured) drops the bombshell, telling shocked staff: “If you’re on this call, you are part of the unlucky group that is being laid off. Your employment here is terminated effective immediately.”. He blamed market changes and a fall in productivity for his decision. MPA viewed the one-way...
Better.com CEO fires 900 employees over Zoom

New York, NY (CNN) — Better.com CEO Vishal Garg announced the mortgage company is laying off about 9% of its workforce on a Zoom webinar Wednesday abruptly informing the more than 900 employees on the call they were being terminated just before the holidays. "If you're on this call, you...
