Golden Globes: HFPA Invites Stars to Announce Nominations, Reveals Show Will Focus on Philanthropy (EXCLUSIVE)

By Marc Malkin
seattlepi.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Foreign Press Association is hoping that top talent will participate in the announcement of Golden Globe nominations on Dec. 13. Variety has obtained a letter, signed by HFPA president Helen Hoehne, that was sent last week inviting celebrities to participate in the announcement. In the past, about three or...

Vanity Fair

The “New HFPA” Is Ready to Relaunch the Golden Globes. Hollywood Is Skeptical.

Next Monday, members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will gather at the Beverly Hilton to announce this year’s Golden Globe nominees—a once-routine tradition that, given the dramatic events of the past year, will be anything but. In an effort to move past its very public problems and hold on to the Golden Globes’ position as an awards-season bellwether, the HFPA and its recently elected president Helen Hoehne would like to emphasize that they have reformed.
CELEBRITIES
WHAS 11

Golden Globes 2022: HFPA Defends Decision to Still Have Ceremony Amid Backlash

Despite extreme scrutiny, the show will go on. In a feature piece for Vanity Fair, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's recently elected president, Helen Hoehne, shares why the organization has decided to still have an awards ceremony next year, despite it not being televised due to the backlash it has received after it was revealed they didn't have any Black members.
CELEBRITIES
seattlepi.com

As Golden Globe Nominations Approach, HFPA Controversy Is Still Ongoing

HFPA president Helen Hoehne recently reached out to actor Gabrielle Union to read off the nominations for this year’s Golden Globe Awards on Dec. 13 at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. But Hoehne tells me that Union’s publicists declined the invitation, offering no explanation. Well, the explanation is obvious.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Kevin Hart
Parade

Are the 2022 Golden Globes Happening? What We Know About the Awards Show—And Why It Might Not Be on TV

The Golden Globe Awards traditionally bring together some of the world’s biggest stars from movies, TV and music every year to celebrate the best and brightest in entertainment. Founded by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association in 1944, the Globes have come to be seen as a critical step on the road to the Oscars, despite the organization’s tiny and mysterious membership (until this year, there were fewer than 100 members!). Come 2022, the Globes were expected to unfold as they have every year–that is, until the Los Angeles Times article.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

SAG Preview: With The Golden Globes On Ice, Will SAG & Critics Choice Nominations Write Oscar’s New Script?

For the past several years I have written a variation of this column that almost always pairs an analysis of potential SAG Awards and Golden Globe nominees, as well as throwing in some speculation about the way winds are blowing with the often very predictive Critics Choice Awards (I am a member). All three of these groups traffic in movie and television categories and can be right more often than they are wrong. They also serve as kind of a roadmap for Oscar voters, whose chance to fill out their ballots comes much later down the line in the seemingly...
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

Ally Pankiw Directing ‘Brooke & Sam,’ Dramedy Starring ‘Shiva Baby’ Breakout Rachel Sennott (EXCLUSIVE)

Ally Pankiw will make her feature directing debut with “Brooke & Sam,” an upcoming comedic drama featuring “Shiva Baby” breakout Rachel Sennott. The film, which quietly wrapped production, follows Sam, a young stand-up comedian and au pair struggling with PTSD, who is weighing whether or not to join the search for Brooke, a missing girl she used to nanny. The story exists between the present, where Sam tries to recover from her trauma with the help of her friends in the comedy community, and the past, where memories of Brooke make it harder and harder to ignore the teen’s disappearance; and harder and harder to get back on stage.
MOVIES
Screendaily

Rising star Suzy Bemba joins Yorgos Lanthimos’s ‘Poor Things’ (exclusive)

Rising star Suzy Bemba has joined Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo on Yorgos Lanthimos’s Poor Things for Searchlight Pictures and Film4 with production in Europe expected to wrap by mid-December. Bemba stars in Cecile Ducrocq’s French series L’Opéra from OCS set against the high-stakes dance world of the...
MOVIES
#Golden Globes#Golden Globe Nominations#Hfpa#Variety Hfpa#Nbc#Org#The Beverly Hilton
justjaredjr.com

Get to Know Young 'Encounter' Star Aditya Geddada with 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive)

Aditya Geddada is making his on-screen debut in the brand new movie Encounter!. The young actor portrays Bobby in the film, one of the sons of Riz Ahmed‘s Malik. Here’s a synopsis: A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind.
MOVIES
justjaredjr.com

Meet 'Annie Live' Star Celina Smith With 10 Fun Facts (Exclusive!)

Celina Smith is off to become a huge star on NBC tonight (December 2)!. The young actress will be starring as little orphan Annie in the musical Annie Live. While many may not know who Celina is, she is no stranger to the entertainment business. She first starred as Young...
CELEBRITIES
