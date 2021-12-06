Golden Globes: HFPA Invites Stars to Announce Nominations, Reveals Show Will Focus on Philanthropy (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas on Roku. Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas was the holiday gift we were all waiting for. The holiday movie, which dropped at midnight Wednesday on Roku, picks up weeks after the events of the season 2 finale of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, when Zoey's beau, Max (Skylar Astin), suddenly discovered he also had the power to hear people's innermost heartsongs. But this being set during Christmastime and all, Zoey (Jane Levy) spent most of her time frantically preparing to recreate the Clarke family traditions for their first yuletide season without their beloved patriarch, Mitch (Peter Gallagher). Though things don't initially go as planned, the universe has a funny way of working itself out. As Zoey scrambled to make the family's first Mitch-less Christmas memorable, she learns that maybe, just maybe, creating new traditions and embracing new beginnings is just as OK.

