Nonprofit CEO bought Dodge Charger, pool table with $306,000 in COVID loans, feds say

By Hayley Fowler
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the 32-year-old CEO of a social justice nonprofit got turned down for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan during the COVID-19 pandemic, prosecutors said, he turned his attention to another federal program designed to help struggling small businesses get by. Now he is accused of duping the lender that...

www.sanluisobispo.com

