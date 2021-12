Police are asking for help from the public in a shooting incident that took place at just after one o'clock this morning at 610 Rochester Street in Fulton. Emergency responders were called to the home at 1:11am on December 4, 2021. When they arrived they found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound and a 41-year-old man "with multiple gunshot wounds." Both were hospitalized.

FULTON, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO