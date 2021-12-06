The Amazing Story Behind Upside-Down Christmas Trees

The turkey is a but a memory. Time to turn your sites onto the next big hurdle – getting presents for all those good little boys and girls, no matter the age. A good spot to kick off this jolly part of the season is the Christmas Tree Lane at First Presbyterian Church in Vero Beach. This 67th annual event, run by the Church Women’s program, will be held this Saturday, Dec. 4, indoors and outdoors at the church. This grand event includes the popular Unique Boutique, which is filled with new and gently used items perfect for stocking stuffers and more, and Mrs. Claus’ Pantry, which is filled with tasty temptations. “I know there are some real bargains,” says Christmas Tree Lane co-chair Joan Irvine. “Except for the Boutique and sewing and quilting, you can walk around outside to shop for the famous Christmas cookies and other baked goods.” In fact, that bake sale is so popular that the best goodies go fast. In fact, if you want home-baked goodies, get there early because they sell out early. There will be Cookies-by-the-Pound, packaged cookies, home-baked cakes, pies and fruit breads. You can also pick up some homemade pickles, jams and fresh Louisville pecans. Visitors who are not vaccinated are requested to wear masks. Christmas Tree Lane runs 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach, 520 Royal Palm Blvd. Admission free. Ample parking. For more information, call 772-562-9088 or visit FirstPresVero.org.

VERO BEACH, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO