Stanford University researchers have designed a frugal way to study complex systems and materials using dancing droplets of food coloring housed in hand-drawn lattices. With these supplies, the researchers invented a new way to rapidly prototype complex geometries mirroring symmetries present in problems of interest. Instead of planets strewn about the solar system, many tiny droplets interact with each other at a distance and the observer can directly watch and manipulate how the system evolves over time. The researchers detailed their new method in a paper published Aug. 24 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

CHEMISTRY ・ 11 DAYS AGO