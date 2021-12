The super bowl of deer hunting in WNY has now passed (opening day). Two weeks later, many hunters decide to hang up their boots and option to stay in, tossing extra wood into the parlor stove. Why? It’s cold out there and there seem to be no deer. Brrr! If you are one of those guys maybe you’re getting older and slower and it’s a major effort to get those keep-me-warm wool socks and boots on your tired feet. Trust me, I get it, but do remember that the clock is ticking. By the way, girl hunters don’t do this, they actually hunt. The end of the southern zone NYS firearm deer season is coming to a close on Dec. 12, just 10 days away from this printing.

