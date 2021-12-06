ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Allentown Drug Busts Seize Over 55K Doses of Fentanyl, Guns | WDIY Local News

By WDIY
wdiy.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro recently announced...

www.wdiy.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

Biden says U.S. will not unilaterally send troops to defend Ukraine

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he was not considering unilaterally sending U.S. troops to Ukraine, a day after he met virtually with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We have a moral obligation and a legal obligation to our NATO allies," Biden said, adding that the obligation did...
MILITARY
The Hill

Schumer tees up key Thursday vote on debt deal

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday night teed up a key vote on a deal struck with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) to raise the debt ceiling with only Democratic votes. Schumer, before wrapping up the Senate for the night, moved to tee up a vote expected...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Allentown, PA
Allentown, PA
Crime & Safety
NBC News

Pfizer says booster dose of vaccine protects against omicron variant

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday. They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
CNN

America's job openings jumped to 11 million in October

New York (CNN Business) — American companies' search for workers didn't get any easier this fall. In October, the nation's available jobs unexpectedly rose to 11 million, new data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed Wednesday. Even though that was short of the 11.1 million high from July,...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy