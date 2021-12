When a brutal heat wave hit Oregon in late June, pushing the temperature as high as 117 degrees, one of the casualties was the state’s Christmas tree industry. One farmer, with a field of around 250,000 trees, reported that all of his seedlings had died in the heat. Many older trees were singed and are now brown instead of green. The trees take nine years to grow—and as climate change makes extreme heat much more likely, it’s getting harder for the trees to survive that long.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO