The conglomerate paradox

By Greg Rosalsky
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent breakups of famous conglomerates like General Electric and Johnson & Johnson might represent the end of an era. In the 1960s, business leaders and investors believed that forming a conglomerate was a smart business move, helping to diversify...

NPR

Amazon announces progress after an outage disrupted sites across the internet

Amazon Web Services, the cloud computing unit of Amazon, reports its "network device issues [are]resolved" after suffering a major outage on Tuesday, leaving thousands of users unable to access huge portions of the internet, including a broad range of apps. The outage, which caused slow loading or access failures, began...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Chinese Amazon aggregator Nebula Brands raises $50M led by L Catterton

Other aggregators targeting China have raked in greater sums. Nebula Brands, a Beijing-based Amazon aggregator, said Tuesday that it has closed a Series B funding round of more than $50 million. The investment was led by the Asian fund of L Catterton, a global private equity firm known for its consumer tech focus.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up

(Reuters) - General Electric Co will split into three public companies as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price, the company said on Tuesday. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was once...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Curtains for conglomerates: Will smaller companies drive bigger returns?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. In November, GE announced it would break up into three divisions, Johnson & Johnson decoupled its consumer business from its pharmaceutical and medical devices business, and Japan’s Toshiba spun off its energy infrastructure and electronic devices.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

Tech giants like AAPL will outlast old-school industrial conglomerates – WSJ

The breaking up of a bunch of old-school industrial conglomerates is leading some to question the very long-term prospects of the “new conglomerates” – tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google. But a piece in the WSJ argues that they have two advantages over companies like General Electric, which...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

As Southeast Asia starts to boom, an accelerator backed by Silicon Valley execs jumps in

It’s easy to appreciate Iterative’s interest in the region. As Iterative co-founder Brian Ma is quick to note, the vast majority of the 676 million people who live in Southeast Asia are now internet users — and spending their money online. Indeed, according to a report by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company that was published early last month, the region has added 60 million new internet users since the start of the pandemic, bringing the total to 440 million.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Microsoft is Yahoo Finance’s Company of the Year 2021

Microsoft (MSFT) has had a stunning year. After nearly 50 years in business, the tech giant crashed through the $2 trillion market capitalization mark in June, joining an exclusive club that includes Apple and, for a brief moment, Google parent Alphabet. As of Dec. 6, Microsoft was worth a staggering $2.4 trillion.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Two Men Created Tesla, So Why Does It Have Five Co-Founders?

In an unconventional origin story, the question of who really founded Tesla was decided in a lawsuit settlement more than a decade ago. As a result of that agreement, five individuals share co-founder status for Tesla, even though only two individuals actually started the electric-vehicle company. Article continues below advertisement.
BUSINESS
ccenterdispatch.com

Conglomerate Takeover Serious Concern

“Whatever happened to good ole hometown friendly efficient customer service?”. While there are small businesses serving patrons with sincere congeniality, the number becomes fewer all the time. Small businesses in rural communities and even some larger cities start up regularly, but their life is short. Sadly, not very many continue...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Post

U.K.’s Facebook-Giphy Smackdown Is an Omen for Big Tech

For years, Facebook and other large technology companies grew into vast digital conglomerates by making so-called killer acquisitions, small deals for companies that could one day pose a competitive threat. Internal emails between executives at Facebook show Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and his executive team were quaking at their keyboards in 2012 as they watched WhatsApp grow to dominate the market for messaging apps and “become the biggest threat we’ve ever faced.” Two years later, Zuckerberg swooped in with a $19 billion offer that was too good for WhatsApp’s founders to refuse.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Musk Says Job Titles Don’t Mean Anything

Elon Musk wears a lot of hats. SpaceX and Tesla seem to demand most of his attention, though he has also founded the underground tunneling operation, The Boring Company and co-founded Neuralink, the brain/computer interface outfit. Juggling Tesla and SpaceX alone, the workload has to be a lot. So, when...
BUSINESS
crunchbase.com

The Briefing: Intel Plans Mobileye IPO, Better.com Lays Off 900, And More

Here’s what you need to know today in startup and venture news, updated by the Crunchbase News staff throughout the day to keep you in the know. Intel is forging ahead with plans for a public offering for its autonomous driving unit, Mobileye. A potential IPO could set a valuation of over $50 billion for Mobileye, according to a report in The Wall Street Journal.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

2 Hypergrowth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

Many hypergrowth stocks have corrected recently, creating possible buying opportunities. DigitalOcean has built a community around a niche overlooked by the larger cloud companies. Palantir's revenue increases indicate hypergrowth could return. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Vanity Fair

BuzzFeed’s Bumpy Stock Market Debut Could Be A Warning Sign for Media Companies

BuzzFeed, which struck a deal to go public via a SPAC merger in June, listed its shares on the stock exchange Monday—a major milestone for any company, and particularly for a media startup known as much for Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting as its listicles. But while co-founder and CEO Jonah Peretti had months earlier touted his agreement with publicly-traded shell company 890 5th Avenue Partners (and with it, BuzzFeed’s acquisition of Complex) as “the future of media,” Monday’s move onto the public market seemed, by day’s end, more like a warning sign—or, at the very least, a reality check. BuzzFeed’s stock briefly spiked, at one point by more than 50 percent, before falling later in the day, closing down 11 percent from its starting price. It was, as the New York Times reported, a “disappointing” public debut “underlining how hard it will be for digital media companies to become the giants that they aimed to be.”
STOCKS

