18-year-old shot while sitting in her car: Akron police

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old was shot in her vehicle Friday night and Akron police are now investigating the incident.

Officers arrived at the scene on the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. after a call came in reporting shots fired in the area.

Once there, they found the victim shot in the legs. She told police she was sitting in her car when someone fired multiple shots. The unknown suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Police said the victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no one else was injured in the incident, but a house in the area was hit by gunfire.

Anyone with information can reach out to Akron police directly.

