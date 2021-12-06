ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

18-year-old shot while sitting in her car: Akron police

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTqRx_0dFhy86d00

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — An 18-year-old was shot in her vehicle Friday night and Akron police are now investigating the incident.

Police: North Olmsted High School threat not credible, been circulating for years

Officers arrived at the scene on the 1100 block of McKinley Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. after a call came in reporting shots fired in the area.

Once there, they found the victim shot in the legs. She told police she was sitting in her car when someone fired multiple shots. The unknown suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Police said the victim was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said no one else was injured in the incident, but a house in the area was hit by gunfire.

85-year-old woman killed after Solon police pursuit ends in crash

Anyone with information can reach out to Akron police directly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 3

vini vici
4d ago

Note area crime was committed in. Akron, ghetto. Wanna guess the criminals color? Victim?? Same thing different day. Useless group

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Toddler dead, 13-year-old neighbor arrested in Lorain

LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – The Lorain Police Department is investigating the death of a 23-month-old boy. According to a press release, officers responded to the 1600 block of East 30th St. Wednesday around 8 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive baby and a missing 13-year-old male. Police say the 23-month-old was transported to Mercy […]
LORAIN, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Akron, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weather#North Olmsted High School#Fox 8 Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Student arrested after threat made to Berea-Midpark Middle School

MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Middleburg Heights police confirm the student behind the threat that closed Berea Mid-Park Middle School was arrested and is being processed before being transferred to juvenile detention.  Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler said a message, shared through SnapChat, threatened that students planned bring guns to the school Friday. Wheeler […]
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Slow down and move over:’ Video shows crash on I-271 that injures ODOT worker

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “This has to stop,” is the plea of the Ohio Department of Transportation after yet another accident involving their crews working alongside the highway. The accident happened on Thursday around 1 p.m. on I-271 near Broadway when a 2018 Ford F-250 smashed into two ODOT vehicles on litter pick-up patrol, according to a statement […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy