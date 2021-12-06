ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan Falls, WI

Woman dead after tree fell on pavilion in Sheboygan Falls, police say

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UgcHs_0dFhy7Du00

A woman is dead and another injured after a large tree fell on an outdoor pavilion in Sheboygan Falls on Monday.

According to Sheboygan Falls police, a resident reported a large tree fell on an outdoor pavilion with two women inside around 6:45 a.m. near Buffalo and Broadway.

Initial reports were that both women were trapped, however, a 69-year-old resident freed herself before first responders arrived. She sustained minor injuries.

The second woman, a 73-year-old resident, was pronounced dead at the scene due to her injuries, police say.

Three vehicles parked in the parking lot were also damaged. Two of the cars suffered substantial damage.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Crime & Safety
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Sheboygan Falls, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Typo#Tree#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy