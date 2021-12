Ben Crump and Jesse Jackson are calling on the FBI to look further into the death of Jelani Day. Nearly 100 days have passed since the tragic disappearance and death of Illinois State University graduate student Jelani Day, and his family is no closer to answers or accountability for who is responsible for cutting his life short. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is representing Day’s family in the fight for justice. ABC 7 reports that Crump came to Chicago on Friday to hold a press conference with Rev. Jesse Jackson to demand that the U.S. attorney general and FBI take over the investigation and consider it a rather than a suspicious accident or suicide.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO