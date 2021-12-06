Neighbors crank up pressure on vacant church-owned office building

The local residents who are seeking to get an abandoned church-owned building in the Uptown area closed up and boarded have cranked up the pressure a couple of notches.

Evan Morrison, who lives within eyesight of the abandoned and dilapidated building at 350 W. Woodruff Ave. and is the unofficial spokesman of the group, last week created a website listing the name of the owner of 350 W. Woodruff Ave. — Cathedral Ministries, LLC, which is allegedly controlled by the Rev. Tony Scott, and a phone number at his church on Strayer Road in Monclova Township, inviting the public to call and demand a solution. The website is tonyscottwoodruffnuisance.com.

The phone number rings at “The Church Maumee.” No one responded to a message left on the church’s answering voice mail.

Laura Csomos, the attorney representing Mr. Scott and Cathedral Ministries, said her client knows the building has to be boarded up and is talking to a couple of potential buyers.

”My client is not shirking their responsibility. They understand there’s a problem, and they’re working with the inspector,” Ms. Csomos said.

Additionally, on Monday, Mr. Morrison said he sent a complaint of tax fraud to the Internal Revenue Service. The complaint said that the property’s tax exemption was removed on Sept. 28, but that it should not have received tax-exempt status for previous years the building has been vacant and neglected.

“There is no good cause that these [tax exemptions] were valid for tax years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and the choice by Cathedral Ministries, Inc. to accept them is fraudulent,” the complaint states.

Mr. Morrison, who works as a regional organizer for the AFL-CIO, lives about 100 yards away from the building.

A visual inspection by The Blade on Monday indicated no improvement in the building’s unkempt condition. A large opening where there should have been a plate glass window at the first level was wide open, and the wind was rattling blinds inside the building.

According to the narrative on file with the city’s Engage Toledo complaint system, the owner is in discussions about selling the property to Zepf Center, an addiction recovery clinic, which operates on an adjacent parcel on Ashland Avenue.

The inspector’s remark in the Engage Toledo narrative from Nov. 18 said that the building needs a “full board-up,” the inspector has spoken to an attorney representing the Tony Scott Ministries, and that the organization is “working on a potential sale to the Zepf Center.”

The Engage Toledo narrative also quotes the inspector as telling the Cathedral Ministries lawyer that the transfer can’t happen until the property is “clean, cut and secured.”

City Councilman Vanice Williams is also trying to bring the vacant property into compliance with city code. She said the city has been driving by daily to check for repairs, but can’t make the fixes itself.

“That is the church’s responsibility,” Ms. Williams said. “The city has been putting the full pressure on them. It’s in the courts, it’s in Engage Toledo. The church has helicopters dropping eggs on Easter. They have the money to do that. We’ve got to hold people accountable.”

The city took the owners to court last year with an order to cut tall grass and weeds, remove debris, clean graffiti, and board up the unsecured access points.

Mr. Scott, chairman of Cathedral Ministries Inc., has said previously the organization stopped using the building as part of its ministry about five years ago because of repeated vandalism and safety concerns.

He said Cathedral has boarded up the building five times in five years and patched spots multiple times when the boards are ripped off by vandals. The ministry is working with a construction company on a feasibility study to decide what to do with the property.

Dennis Kennedy, commissioner of code enforcement for the city of Toledo, said the city has the building under criminal orders to be cleaned up. But he said the owner has been in court and claims to be in negotiations for a purchase agreement.

Mr. Kennedy said if the owner doesn’t take care of the problem, the city can ask the judge for an order to get the building boarded up, with the cost, likely to be a few thousand dollars, to be paid by the city and then assessed to the property.

Mr. Kennedy said the city would rather have the owner take responsibility and avoid fully abandoning the building, with the potential for demolition.

“If we continue to create vacant lots in our neighborhoods, that’s not neighborhood-building. First and foremost always want a building to be occupied and put back into use,” Mr. Kennedy said.

The owner has been charged a total of $1,655 in fines on the property since 2018, which have not been paid, Mr. Kennedy said.