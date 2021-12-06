ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

'Wet Bandits': Two men in custody after $10,000 worth of pool equipment stolen in Walton County

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 1 day ago

FREEPORT — Two men face felony charges following an unusual string of burglaries that earned them the title of “Wet Bandits” in reference to a duo of criminals from the movie "Home Alone."

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office received four reports about stolen pool equipment and outdoor patio furniture between Nov. 20 and Nov. 28, according to a WCSO news release. The losses totaled to more than $10,000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yj8eg_0dFhxZZY00

Video surveillance footage was obtained from multiple homes in neighborhoods along County Highway 30A during the investigation of the thefts.

The men were reportedly caught on video driving an older model white GMC Savana utility van and using a toolbox to steal the equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04wijb_0dFhxZZY00

In one case Nov. 21, the men reportedly parked the white van in front of a house on Blue Mountain Road and exited the vehicle with a tool box. They were later seen returning with a Hayward Smart Control Panel, according to reports.

Michael Rice, 41, and Christopher King, 53, were identified as persons of interest following a tip received by the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

Deputies located King in Freeport on Dec. 3 and conducted a traffic stop for driving with a tag not assigned to the vehicle. King was interviewed and later admitted to all four thefts, according to the WCSO.

King is charged with four counts of grand theft, attaching a license plate not assigned to a vehicle and criminal mischief.

Rice was later arrested and allegedly admitted to participating in two of the burglaries. He is charged with two counts of grand theft and one count of criminal mischief.

Both men received a $5,000 bond and were released the following day.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers assisted in the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: 'Wet Bandits': Two men in custody after $10,000 worth of pool equipment stolen in Walton County

