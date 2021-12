The Las Vegas Raiders will face the Kansas City Chiefs in a crucial AFC West game. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Raiders-Chiefs prediction and pick. This is an incredibly important matchup for both of these teams. The Raiders are currently 6-6, a record that places them right on the edge of the playoff bubble. Beating the Chiefs here would not only give them a leg up in the wild card race, but also give them a chance at winning the AFC West. A Kansas City win here would pretty much secure the division for the Chiefs while simultaneously crushing any playoff hopes that the Raiders have left. This should be an interesting one, so let’s get into the pick.

