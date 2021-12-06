These winter bag trends are going to be huge, according to stylists

We know fall is an exciting time for fashion but we promise that winter can be almost as good. Just let us prove it to you. While it can be tricky to navigate the chilly days and the sun setting earlier than we would like it to, we’re looking towards the positive of it all. The new season calls for thicker knits, fun outerwear, cozy accessories and a plethora of trends trickling in that don't work as well for other seasons. We've given you the digital download on the main themes you'll be seeing this season (straight from the runways) but we also searched through social media and the market to figure out the colors we're seeing stick out the most. A lot of the time man of the fall hues we know and love are taken with us into the Winter, but a few new themes pop up around ready for the holidays and the new year.

APPAREL ・ 6 DAYS AGO