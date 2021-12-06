ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

These winter bag trends are going to be huge, according to stylists

By Jannely Espinal
TODAY.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. Winter...

www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Cosmopolitan

Hair Trends 2022: These Will Be the Most Popular Cuts, Styles, and Colors

As much as I love a new makeup trend or nail trend, I will say that nothing transforms your ~lewk~ quite like a brand-new hairstyle. But, at the same time, there's also nothing that can make you look feel as tired as a haircut or color that you've been wearing for far too long. So if your current hairstyle needs a 2022 update, let's help you shake things up. We asked a few celebrity hairstylists and experts for their predictions of the biggest hair trends that 2022 will bring, and we gathered them all here for you. From tiny tweaks, like a change in your hair part or adding a little gloss, to major changes, like heavy bangs and long extensions, these will be the 17 biggest hair trends next year. So go ahead, start your new year off with a bang (get it? Okay, bye).
HAIR CARE
In Style

Jennifer Aniston's Choice of Water Bottle Nearly Distracted Us From Her $3,300 Princess Diana-Inspired Bag

Jennifer Aniston sightings are rare, and Jennifer Aniston sightings featuring Fiji water are rarer. She likely influenced you to buy some Smartwater at some point during her 12-year spokesperson tenure, meaning this water bottle choice was an accessory switch-up that was a decade in the making. But that's not the part of her '90s-esque outfit we're here to talk about.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Stylists#H M#Shop
thespruce.com

Statement Lighting Will Be Huge in 2022, According to Etsy

If you're a design lover, you know by now that the lighting in your house or apartment should be more than just functional. Light fixtures are an incredible way to showcase your personal style and add major intrigue to any space, from the living room to the powder room. As we look ahead to 2022, we're ultra excited to hear that statement lighting will be sticking around and has increased in popularity.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

The 15 Best Curly Hair Products to Enhance Your Natural Curls

Click here to read the full article. Curls can be a challenge, and they come by that reputation honestly. A rainy day or the introduction of one new product can throw the whole look off, but now that more of us are shelving our hot tools in favor of rocking our natural hair textures, it can be difficult to know where to start — especially because no two curls, even on the same head, are identical. “What’s interesting about curls is that there’s an inconsistency a lot of times,” says Larry Sims, celebrity hairstylist and co-founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union....
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Alex Mill to Launch First-Ever Shoe This Weekend

Alex Mill is in growth mode. After starting as a men’s shirt brand founded by Alex Drexler in 2012, the company has since undergone a complete reinvention with the help of Madewell and J.Crew’s former design lead Somsack Sikhounmuong, who joined the company after a 15-year stint at the retail chain. Under the leadership of Alex, Somsack, and the brand’s CEO Mickey Drexler —Alex’s dad and the former CEO of J.Crew and Gap — the company opened a new store in 2020 on 70 Mercer Street in SoHo and more recently, a shop on Madison Avenue. Sikhounmuong is also credited with bringing...
APPAREL
theeverygirl.com

7 Trends That Fashion Girls Will Be Wearing This Winter

Of all the seasons, winter fashion doesn’t exactly have the best reputation. In fact, it’s probably the least talked about and considered to be dominated by coats and snow boots. But we’re here to make the argument that winter trends don’t get the credit they deserve. Contrary to popular belief,...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
thespruce.com

5 Key Trends to Watch in 2022, According to Etsy

In 2021, we saw the rise of Japandi, wavy designs galore, and checker-print everything. And there's an easy answer to the question of who could have seen it all coming: Etsy. Every year, the shopping platform’s trend experts use search data to predict the top trends of the coming year. Last year, Etsy knew we’d all be trying to DIY squiggly mirrors and imitate Japanese design style, and that was before it ever even started trending on TikTok.
HOME & GARDEN
Us Weekly

Buying ASAP! Tory Burch’s Epic Cyber Week Event Is Here

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. This is the best time of year to treat yourself to something designer. When the savings are climbing to 50%, 60%, 70% and beyond, it would be silly to look the other way. We’re talking hundreds of dollars of savings — sometimes on a single piece!
BEAUTY & FASHION
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: A Warm Winter Coat That’s Stylish Enough to Wear to the Office

Welcome to Robb Recommends, a regular series in which our editors and contributors endorse something they’ve tried and loved—and think will change your life for the better. If you purchase a product or service through a link in this story, we may receive a small commission. Every winter, the words of grandparents everywhere ring through my ears: “Make sure you wrap up warm!” The cold is real, but I really hate being wrapped up to A Christmas Story levels of immobility. The Grandad Trench Coat from Parisian brand De Bonne Facture fits the bill perfectly: a coat that is roomy enough for...
APPAREL
TODAY.com

3 essential winter coat styles your closet needs, according to an expert

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY. When the...
APPAREL
countryliving.com

5 flower trends to embrace this Christmas, according to a florist

The top flower trends for Christmas 2021 have been revealed — with poinsettias, red roses and begonias among the most popular for the festive season. As we prepare our homes for the holidays, family-owned Direct2florist used Pinterest trends data to see which beautiful blooms have seen the biggest increase from the start of the year until now. If you're looking to add a little seasonal cheer to your décor, be sure to consider these.
GARDENING
whowhatwear

The 5 Winter 2021 Color Trends That Are Anything But Dreary

We know fall is an exciting time for fashion but we promise that winter can be almost as good. Just let us prove it to you. While it can be tricky to navigate the chilly days and the sun setting earlier than we would like it to, we’re looking towards the positive of it all. The new season calls for thicker knits, fun outerwear, cozy accessories and a plethora of trends trickling in that don't work as well for other seasons. We've given you the digital download on the main themes you'll be seeing this season (straight from the runways) but we also searched through social media and the market to figure out the colors we're seeing stick out the most. A lot of the time man of the fall hues we know and love are taken with us into the Winter, but a few new themes pop up around ready for the holidays and the new year.
APPAREL
Glamour

Green Nails Are the Unexpected Trend That Will Be Everywhere This Winter

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Winter beauty trends are usually pretty standard—like darker hair colors and glittery makeup—but this year, there's a more unexpected trend joining our cold weather lineup: Green nails.
SKIN CARE
getthegloss.com

10 beauty trends set to be huge in 2022

From the hydrating hero set to take hyaluronic acid's crown to the nail art we'll all be wearing, here's what we've got to look forward to in the world of beauty. While 2021 was all about nostalgia (nineties and Y2K references, we will not miss you) 2022 is set to be a whole lot more futuristic. Get ready to dive into ultra-optimistic, eco-concious beauty with a raft of new ingredients set to impress.
SKIN CARE
Domaine

Jeremiah Brent Says These Design Trends Will Be Huge in 2022

If your home became a dedicated office, restaurant, or even a personal movie theater over the past two years, you are certainly not alone. The emphasis on multipurpose spaces in the home was greater than ever, and our four walls had to fulfill many different functions. But as we reemerge into the world, we're returning to designing our home for the love and joy of decorating—and hopefully breaking out of the "cloffice" for good.
INTERIOR DESIGN
HuffingtonPost

How To Make The Best Holiday Charcuterie Board, According To Food Stylists

They’re all over your social media feed – gorgeous charcuterie boards overflowing with seasonal meats, cheeses and crackers. There are even entire winter villages built of these protein-packed appetizers. If it seems like you’re seeing charcuterie boards everywhere, you’re absolutely right. “Consumers have excitedly adopted charcuterie, and more than a...
RECIPES
WGNO

Best gifts currently on sale from Ulta for the beauty lover on your list

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you are shopping for beauty enthusiasts this holiday season, you don’t want to miss out on Ulta’s epic deals. The beauty retailer is offering awesome prices on everything from concealers to eyeshadow palettes, making it possible to give incredible beauty gifts while saving money. […]
MAKEUP

Comments / 0

Community Policy