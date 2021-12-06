Nonprofit CEO bought Dodge Charger, pool table with $306,000 in COVID loans, feds say

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — In a holiday hit that we’d all rather not hear about, the U.S. Department of Labor has announced that prices shot up almost 7 percent this year. It is the fastest one-year jump in 40 years, and as CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov reported Friday, the jump is likely hitting families pretty hard. The reason in part is that some things have gone up in price more than others. For instance, the price of food has gone up more than that of clothes and furniture. That adds an extra punch. The Consumer Price Index, which tracks the...

BUSINESS ・ 19 HOURS AGO