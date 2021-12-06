ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why fight Tyron Woodley again? Jake Paul explains what's in it for him

Jake Paul already defeated Tyron Woodley once, so what’s in it for him the second time around?

Sure, there’s money – and Woodley was selected on short notice due to the withdrawal of Tommy Fury, so who knows what other options were even out there. But there’s more to the story.

Though it may seem like a sidestep to some, Paul told MMA Junkie on Monday he doesn’t think Woodley will be the only one who can increase their stock with a win on Dec. 18.

“For me, the biggest thing to gain is proving people wrong from last time that thought he won, which is hilarious – including the judge who made it a split decision,” Paul said during a virtual news conference. ” Clearly, he was at some different fight. But now, I’m just going to back that up and go and knock this guy out. It just goes to show when I say, ‘Anyone, anytime, anyplace,’ I mean it. And most fighters aren’t like that. And for me to take whoever, wherever, whenever, this early on in my career, doing eight-round fights in my fifth fight, it’s unheard of.”

It’s been a major talking point for him throughout his professional boxing tenure, but Paul reaffirmed he wants to prove to viewers he’s entered the world of combat sports to win – not just for a cash grab.

“People just need to realize how serious I take this and how a lot of these other professional fighters don’t train as hard as me,” Paul said. “They’re not as prepared as me. And like, Tommy Fury, he pulled out of the fight because of some silly, little thing. I’ve fought with a broken nose. I’ve fought sick. The list goes on. Last fight, against Tyron, I had a hyperextended elbow. I didn’t say anything. Why? Because it doesn’t matter. I’m still going to go in there and find a way to win. That’s my motivation, is win.”

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 takes place Dec. 18 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., and airs on Showtime.

