Alaska on Monday reported 558 COVID-19 cases for a three-day period over the weekend and no deaths as the number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus rose slightly. The state reported 198 new cases for Sunday, 51 for Saturday, and 309 for Friday, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. State officials said they didn’t know of any data backlogs that would account for such a low number on Saturday.

4 DAYS AGO