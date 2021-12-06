ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville family displaced by fire

By Jana Garrett
 1 day ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Smoke detectors came through for one Evansville household.

On December 4 firefighters were sent to an apartment around 11 p.m. after a family was awakened by their smoke detectors. The mother at first attempted to extinguish the fire that was behind a dresser, but it did not work. She then grabbed her three children, evacuated the apartment, and called 911.

Firefighters put the fire out in about ten minutes, and the only damage recorded was smoke damage upstairs. Investigators have ruled this fire as accidental due to a bad electrical extension cord. The damage was minor due to the early detection the working smoke detectors provided, and a quick response by firefighters. One adult and three juvenile children are displaced and the Red Cross is assisting the family. No injuries were reported.

