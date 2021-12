There's a new boss at Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick already knows that Cristiano Ronaldo is still the main man. Who knows how Rangnick's six-month stint as interim manager at Old Trafford will ultimately turn out, but two goals from Ronaldo -- the 800th and 801st of his career -- in a 3-2 win against Arsenal proved that he simply cannot be overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary successor.

