Chick-fil-A is finally opening today: Here is why it took so long

By Aspen English
suunews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Utah University’s on-campus Chick-fil-A is set to reopen on Dec. 6 from 4-8 p.m. for the first time since spring semester 2021 and has been expanded to have a full menu. The long-awaited reopening comes after over seven months of construction and remodeling of all SUU’s dining facilities....

suunews.net

