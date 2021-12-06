Chick-fil-A is finally opening today: Here is why it took so long

As the temperatures outside continue to drop, it looks like it's finally time to start sipping on something hot to help keep us toasty and warm. Restaurants and coffee shops have made it easy to leave our favorite iced beverages behind by bringing back a few festive drinks to their menus like the classic Peppermint Mocha, which US Roast says becomes one of the most popular orders coffee shop orders during this time of year. However, despite the hype around the minty, seasonal drink, it isn't America's favorite thing to guzzle down during the colder months. Instead, that accolade belongs to none other than hot chocolate. Not only was the refreshment dubbed America's favorite winter beverage last year in a poll conducted by YouGov, but, according to Penn Live, many consider sipping on a mug of cocoa to be the best part of winter in general.

RESTAURANTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO