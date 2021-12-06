ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Northeast Tennessee COVID case rate highest since Sept. 29

By Jeff Keeling
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) reported 560 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee over the weekend, bringing the seven-day new case rate to its highest point since late September.

TDH also reported four new deaths over the period — three in Sullivan County and one in Hawkins County.

Asking the Experts: Health experts expect COVID cases to continue rising through holidays

The “community spread rate” has reached a rolling seven-day average of 373 new cases per 100,000 population. It hasn’t been higher since Sept. 29 and is nearly double the state rate of 195. The national figure is 219.

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID case rate has nearly doubled since Nov. 12 and is almost twice as high as the state average.

The data came on a day that saw Dr. Lisa Piercey downplay concerns about the region’s growth in new cases, even though rates have increased 93% since Gov. Bill Lee signed a new COVID law Nov. 12.

Rates have risen 64% statewide during the same period, but have remained far below Northeast Tennessee’s during that time.

Piercey said TDH officials had theorized about potential causes for the wide gap between the region and the state, including an earlier onset of cold weather “or some other factor.” She said even Northeast Tennessee’s numbers weren’t of particular concern.

Dr. Lisa Piercey gives latest health update, pointing out case cluster in NE Tennessee

“We haven’t really identified any trends and again not particularly worried about it at this point, but we are watching that,” Piercey said.

Northeast Tennessee’s COVID test positivity rate declined slightly over the weekend but is well above the state average.

The region also continues to have a significantly higher test positivity rate than the state. Northeast Tennessee’s positivity rate dropped slightly over the weekend to 15.8%, which is 74% higher than Tennessee’s rate of 9.1%.

Vaccinations

Two area counties, Sullivan and Unicoi joined Washington County as the only ones in Northeast Tennessee with at least 50% of their population fully vaccinated. Overall, 48.0% of the seven-county region’s residents, or 242,720 people, are fully vaccinated, compared to 50.7% statewide.

Ballad Health reports uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations across region
The gap is slightly wider for those with at least one dose of the vaccine, with Northeast Tennessee at 52.6% and the state at 56.9%. The national rate is 71.1% according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

New cases and deaths

The 560 new cases reported after the weekend was significantly more than the previous weekend, when numbers were muted by the Thanksgiving holiday.

The total new cases over the three days by county were: Carter +49, Greene +64, Hawkins +50, Johnson +21, Sullivan +193, Unicoi +14, Washington +169.

New COVID case surge continues in Southwest Virginia

The region added 1,885 cases over the past seven days. That total was 1,353 over the previous seven days.

Sullivan, Johnson and Washington county have the fifth, sixth and seventh-highest rates of Tennessee’s 95 counties, with Sullivan at 412 and Johnson and Washington both at 410. Greene and Hawkins counties rank 10th and 11th and Carter 15th, while Unicoi County’s rate of 213 is the state’s 30th-highest.

The region has now recorded 96,206 cases over the pandemic’s entirety.

The region has reported 31 new COVID deaths the past seven days, compared to just 10 over the previous seven days. Northeast Tennessee’s total COVID death toll now stands at 1,591.

The seven-day death total is the highest since late October.

COVID 19 in Tennessee

TDH reported 4,317 new cases over the weekend, increasing the statewide total to 1,327,453 cases.

The health department also reported 88 new deaths over the three days bringing the pandemic total to 17,487.

The state has 17,818 active cases, up 1,398 from Friday. Health officials have reported 1,292,148 recoveries total.

Northeast Tennessee
Total cases: 96,206 (560)
Inactive/recovered: 91,879 (419)
Deaths: 1,591 (4)
Active cases: 2,736 (127)

Carter County
Total cases: 11,060 (+49)
Inactive/recovered: 10,608 (+47)
Deaths: 230 (0)
Active cases: 222 (4)

Greene County
Total cases: 14,514 (+64)
Inactive/recovered: 13,915 (+31)
Deaths: 248 (0)
Active cases: 351 (+34)

Hawkins County
Total cases: 10,940 (+50)
Inactive/recovered: 10,491 (+43)
Deaths: 185 (1)
Active cases: 264 (+4)

Johnson County
Total cases: 4,003 (+21)
Inactive/recovered: 3,846 (+21)
Deaths: 53 (0)
Active cases: 104 (-1)

Sullivan County
Total cases: 28,941 (+193)
Inactive/recovered: 27,495 (+156)
Deaths: 462 (+3)
Active cases: 984 (+34)

Unicoi County
Total cases: 3,276 (+14)
Inactive/recovered: 3,160 (+11)
Deaths: 68 (0)
Active cases: 48 (+1)

Washington County
Total cases: 23,472 (+169)
Inactive/recovered: 22,364 (+112)
Deaths: 345 (0)
Active cases: 763 (+51)

Related
WJHL

Active COVID-19 cases surpass 3,000 in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 270 new COVID-19 cases, five new deaths, and 114 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday. The region’s active case count surpassed 3,000 for the first time in just over two months. Vaccinations As of today, 243,928 people, or about 48.2% of the total […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

COVID ICU numbers, deaths catching up with earlier new case surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A steady growth in new COVID-19 case rates that began in late October has begun impacting rates of COVID patients in hospital intensive care units (ICU) as well as rolling averages of COVID deaths. Both metrics are what’s known as “lagging indicators,” meaning they climb several weeks after new cases […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Va. COVID case surge continues

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — A surge in new COVID-19 cases continues to plague Washington County, Va., which had the state’s highest rolling seven-day case average to start the week. Data released Friday from the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) show Southwest Virginia’s largest county with a seven-day rate of 513 new cases per 100,000 population. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

COVID-19 increases seen across the board, Ballad numbers show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Multiple increases were seen across Ballad Health’s COVID-19 hospitalization data on Friday, including admissions and critical novel coronavirus cases. According to the health system, facilities across a 21-county service area experienced an increase of 12 COVID-19 hospitalizations since Thursday. This includes two more people fighting the virus in the Intensive […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Search for Summer Wells: Social media sleuths flock to Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A group of self-proclaimed social media sleuths traveled to Hawkins County this week to offer aid in the search for missing child Summer Wells. Garnering a combined following of more than three million people, the group of four true crime fanatics told News Channel 11 that nearly six months without […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Health experts: don’t wait too long to receive COVID treatment

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Frontline healthcare providers told News Channel 11 they are seeing an increase in COVID-19 patients who wait too long to seek treatment, most of whom remain unvaccinated to boot. Experts said early diagnosis and treatment could produce a different outcome for a COVID patient, especially if they are unvaccinated. As […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Police called to fight between two teachers at Science Hill High School

School system conducting internal investigation JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A dispute that began when a gym teacher walked through the middle of a Junior ROTC formation at Science Hill High School Tuesday morning led to a brief fight between that teacher and the ROTC instructor, police records show. According to a police report filed […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Counties in Northeast Tennessee are taking legal action against a company they say fueled the opioid crisis

NORTHEAST, Tenn. (WJHL) – Numerous counties in Northeast Tennessee have filed a joint lawsuit against the company that they claim played a large role in increasing the disastrous effects of the opioid crisis. Among the counties that joined the lawsuit against “Mckinsey and Company” are Greene, Hawkins, Johnson and Washington Counties. In the suit, the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Ballad Health reports slight increase in pediatric patients fighting COVID-19

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health reported on Thursday a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations. According to data from the health system, 222 people are receiving care for the novel coronavirus in its facilities spanning across 21 counties — a decrease of seven people since Wednesday. Also on the decline included patients on ventilators […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Trail Team 11: David Crockett Birthplace State Park

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) — David Crockett is a name many across Appalachia have heard, but not many know that he was born in the heart of East Tennessee and that you can hike right through the spot he called home. While hiking through David Crockett Birthplace State Park on the Limestone Creek Trail, hikers can […]
LIMESTONE, TN
WJHL

Tornadoes, storms sweep across TN, Ark

Check below for live updates from our weather team and the National Weather Service as WREG covers storms across northeast Arkansas, Missouri, and Tennessee. This event has been called a Tornado Emergency by the National Weather Service and resulted in several fatalities in the Mid-South. UPDATE: 3:30 a.m. A Tornado Warning has been issued for […]
TENNESSEE STATE
