New York City, NY

Ella Hunt Sparkles in Disco Versace Dress and Mirrored Heels at ‘Don’t Look Up’ Premiere

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=397dMz_0dFhvnck00

Ella Hunt drew inspiration from disco while attending the “Don’t Look Up” premiere last night in New York City.

The “Dickinson” actress hit the red carpet in a gleaming Versace minidress, which featured a one-shoulder silhouette. The flashy metallic number was also coated in silver sequins, elevating its glam factor instantly. Hunt’s accessories were similarly dazzling, composed of sparkling diamond Repossi rings and A.Perdifiato drop earrings.

When it came to shoes, Hunt slipped on a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti’s Harmony sandals. The now-sold out style featured mirrored silver patent leather uppers, as well as thin platforms and three thin straps for added support. The “Anna and the Apocalypse” star’s footwear also featured 4.7-inch stiletto heels, giving her look a sleek height boost. When paired with her dress, the sandals gave Hunt’s ensemble an instantly sleek appearance that was undeniably glamorous.

Sleek sandals have been on the rise this year, now that events and parties have resumed. Styles with multiple straps and platform soles have been favored for their support, as well as glamour from metallic tones and sparkling textures. In addition to Hunt, pairs by Stuart Weitzman, Tom Ford and Tabitha Simmons have been worn in recent weeks by Kate Beckinsale, Rihanna and Sophie Turner.

For footwear, Hunt often wears dramatically glamorous shoes. On the red carpet, the “Kat and the Band” star can be seen in metallic and crystal-accented sandals from brands like Miu Miu and Prada . Pointed-toe pumps are also one of her go-to styles, hailing from labels like Celine, Saint Laurent and Chloe Gosselin. Hunt’s off-duty looks frequently include lace-up Dr. Martens boots, as well as dark athletic sneakers.

