FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Revolution had a real shot at something special this year. They had the greatest regular season of any team to take the pitch in MLS history, only to come up short — well short — when the postseason arrived. That Supporters’ Shield that New England earned after setting a regular season record with 73 points lost a little bit of luster on Tuesday night, when the Revs fell to New York City FC in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The match came down to penalty kicks, which is always a dangerous proposition. New York City put...

MLS ・ 7 DAYS AGO