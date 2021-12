Emma Smith did whatever was needed for the Burlington-Edison High School girls' soccer team. She could score goals, tally assists or do just about anything else. "Emma is certainly one of the most committed and talented players to ever play at Burlington-Edison High School," said Tigers coach Ryan Kuttel. "Everyone on the team would agree she is our best player. We could put her anywhere we needed and it made our team better."

BURLINGTON, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO