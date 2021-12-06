“Shop with a cop” reunites cop and rescued child



LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A Lansing police officer and 6-year-old boy reunite for a day of holiday fun months after the two first met during a tragic night in the west side neighborhood.

Officer Hannah Robeson and Geo’Vanni were brought together again this weekend.

They first met in September after the boy’s mother and grandmother were killed in a shooting.

But Saturday’s Shop with a Cop event brought the two together again. “She stayed with him from when it first happened, she first picked him up and took him to the hospital and today, it’s a blessing to see her again,” said Steve Roper, a family member of the two victims.

On September 16, Michelle Roper and Alexis Brown were killed in a shooting, and 6-year-old Geo’vanni Brown injured.

Officer Robeson says that she made sure Geo’Vanni was nominated and brought in on the fun.

“I called dibs in the strongest possible way that I could call dibs to make sure that me and Geo could spend the morning,” said Officer Robeson. “I saw Geo first, I was scanning the lower third of my eyesight for looking for my best friend,” she said.

The two spent the rest of the morning stocking their shopping cart with $100 dollars in gifts, meeting Santa, and sitting down for lunch.

Geo’Vanni’s grandfather says days like this mean so much.

“Just to know she took care of my grandson at his time he really needed somebody because when they took him he didn’t have any family around him, he just had strangers and they took care of him and I really appreciate that,” his Grandpa said.

Lansing Police Department is still looking for Brion Reynolds, the suspect in the deadly shooting.

Reynolds is 23 years old, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He is considered armed and dangerous, and if you have seen him or have any tips, call 911.

