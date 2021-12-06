ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vanderburgh County, IN

Man pleads guilty to 2020 crime spree in Vanderburgh and Warrick counties

By Seth Austin
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – One of the two men accused of going on a crime spree through Vanderburgh and Warrick counties last year has pleaded guilty.

Trinity Taylor was charged with robbery and several firearms violations after law enforcement officials say he and Daventai Jones-Robbinson robbed a Kwik-Stop and a Circle-K convenience store in Evansville and a Chuckles gas station in Elberfeld in August of 2020. No one was hurt in any of the incidents.

Taylor will be sentenced in U.S. District Court February 23. Jones-Robinson is due in court on Tuesday.

