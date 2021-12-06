Police release surveillance video of suspect in double murder of couple at Sweet Auburn apartment

Suspect in murder of Atlanta couple (Atlanta Police Depart)

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have released surveillance video of a man who is wanted in the stabbing deaths of a couple in the Sweet Auburn neighborhood last month.

Officers responded to reports of a person stabbed at an apartment on Jackson Street on Nov. 22. They found 31-year-old Daniel Aaron and 30-year-old Kristen McDevitt dead from stab wounds at the scene.

Investigators determined that a male suspect was allowed into the apartment and stayed for a substantial amount of time before leaving.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of the suspect walking through a parking garage wearing a black hoodie, black pants and a striped T-shirt. Police said the man is first seen outside the door closest to the victims’ apartment texting on his phone.

He’s later captured walking through another part of the garage. He’s then buzzed inside, where he walks through a hallway directly towards the victims’ apartment. The suspect then walks to the door of the apartment, where he remains for around five minutes texting before he’s let inside.

Police said the suspect stayed in the apartment for about an hour-and-a-half before he’s seen on surveillance video running down the hall with a large safe. At that point, he’s also wearing surgical gloves and a black baseball hat.

Police said the man possibly has a nose ring and a ponytail.

The man then shows up on surveillance video in a rear courtyard area where he chucks the safe over a fence and then hops over the fence.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or to provide information online at www.StopCrimeATL.com

Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident.

Friends described the young couple as pure, fun and always the first to lift others up with a kind word.

