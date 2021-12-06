Talton Jr. Wins Defensive POTW for Second Time

Finding themselves in a dogfight with Martin Luther all night long, points were definitely hard to come by. After a back and forth first half, the Spartans caused 3 turnovers in a row to start the second half, and the Chargers found themselves down 9. Switching defenses helped turn the game in KML’s favor, allowing only 11 points over the final 13 minutes of the ball game. With time ticking away, Matthew Boxrud’s rebound and put-back put the Chargers up one, and Austin Wagner hit two free throws to push the lead to 3 with just under a second to go. The Spartans last second heave fell short to end the game. Austin Wagner led the charger with 17 points and 5 rebounds. Garrett Murphy chipped in 12 points and 4 rebounds, while Matthew Boxrud scored 11 and hauled down 4 rebounds as well. While he didn’t score, Jack Leffel handed out 7 assists and had 3 steals. This puts the Chargers at 3-0 on the season, with a huge conference game against Plymouth Thursday.

BASKETBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO